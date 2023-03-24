Springbok Duane Vermeulen captains Ulster against former club

SPINGBOK DUANE VERMEULEN skippers Ulster against his old club as the province chase a top-two finish in the URC league.

Ulster go into Saturday’s clash against the Bulls (KO 7.35pm RTÉ/BBC NI) hoping to make it three wins in succession. They are third in the URC table on 54 points. A win could see them draw level with the Stormers, currently in second on 59 points.

Dan McFarland’s men have fared well against South African opposition this season, becoming the only northern hemisphere team to win both away games against the Lions and the Sharks, as well as dominating the Stormers at Kingspan Stadium in January.

That 35-5 win against Stormers was the last time Ulster ran out at Kingspan Stadium as the province faced a three-match away block after the international break.

Advertisement

“We feel refreshed, we’ve had a good week of training and everybody is raring to go this Saturday in front of a home crowd. Bulls are a good side, full of big physical guys, and our focus is fully on them,” said Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant.

Leading the front row against the South African opposition, Ballymena man Andy Warwick starts at loosehead prop and is joined by Tom Stewart at hooker, who is back with the province after being part of Ireland’s Grand Slam winning training squad. They will be packing down with Jeff Toomaga-Allen at loosehead prop.

Kieran Treadwell, who featured for Ireland in the Grand Slam win against England, is back starting in the second row alongside experienced Wallaby lock, Sam Carter.

David McCann and Nick Timoney join Vermeulen in the back row.

Nathan Doak keeps the No 9 shirt after a player of the match performance against Cardiff where he scored a try and slotted six out of six conversions. Billy Burns joins him at fly-half, hoping to build on a try-scoring performance against Cardiff.

The midfield is kept the same as last time out, as young pair Stewart Moore and James Hume keep their places.

The back three sees a return for winger Rob Baloucoune who hasn’t featured for Ulster since early January. He is joined by Jacob Stockdale and full back Mike Lowry.

McFarland has opted for a six-two split on the bench with John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan and Marcus Rea named as forward options, and John Cooney and Jude Postlethwaite covering the backline.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andy Warwick

2. Tom Stewart

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Sam Carter

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen (capt)

Replacements