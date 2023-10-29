Ulster christen new Kingspan Stadium pitch with URC win over the Bulls

Ulster 26

Bulls 19

ULSTER CHRISTENED THEIR new Kingspan Stadium pitch with victory over the Bulls in Belfast, the northern province’s second win in as many games to start the new URC season.

The game, which played out in a second-half deluge, saw Ulster emerge victorious despite losing the try count three to two and requiring a last-gasp defensive stand.

The home side, who had Tom O’Toole back in the starting side after his World Cup exertions, had taken control of the game with two tries in the first half-hour.

The scorer of 16 URC tries a year ago, not to mention two against Zebre last week, Tom Stewart was again the first name on the scoresheet, barging across the whitewash from a five-metre tap and go.

When — with 30 minutes on the clock — Jacob Stockdale finished well in the corner for his own third try of the young season, the hosts looked in a strong position.

That score had come with Will Addison in the sin-bin, but the Bulls would belatedly make their man advantage count when prop Gerhard Steenkamp muscled his way over from close range four minutes before the half-time whistle.

No doubt much to the chagrin of Dan McFarland, the Bulls would score again before the turn, this time winger Sebastian de Klerk the beneficiary out wide after more good work from the forwards inside.

Content to take their points when on offer in the second-half, four Nathan Doak penalties would keep the score ticking along for Ulster but, with Elrigh Louw having scored the second-half’s only try, there were just seven points between the sides in the final moments.

With the Bulls pressing for the chance at a draw, a penalty knocked to the corner seemed to have them in prime position to snatch a share of the spoils.

Ulster’s victory, however, would be sealed by a Dave McCann turnover in the shadow of his own posts.

Ulster scorers

Tries: Tom Stewart, Jacob Stockdale

Tom Stewart, Jacob Stockdale Conversions: Nathan Doak 2/2

Nathan Doak 2/2 Penalties: Natahan Doak 4/4.

Bulls Scorers

Tries: Gerhard Steenkamp, Sebastian de Klerk, Elrigh Louw

Gerhard Steenkamp, Sebastian de Klerk, Elrigh Louw Conversions: Johan Goosen 2/3.

ULSTER: Will Addison (Mike Lowry, 56); Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Jacob Stockdale (Stewart Moore, 75); Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andy Warwick (Callum Reid, 63), Tom Stewart (John Andrew, 76), Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (c), C Izuchukwu ( Harry Sheridan, 37), Dave Ewers (Marcus Rea, 40), Dave McCann, Nick Timoney.

BULLS: Devon Williams; Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks (Stedman Gans, 62), Stravino Jacobs (Chris Smith, 70); Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier (Zak Burger, 70); Gerhard Steenkamp (Simphiwe Matanzima, 47), Johan Grobbelaar (Akker van der Merwe, 51), Wilco Louw (Mornay Smith, 51), Ruan Vermaak (Janko Swanepoel, 74), Ruan Nortje (co-capt), Marcell Coetzee (co-capt), Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom (Nizaam Carr, 51)

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi.