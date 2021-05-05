Holders Cavan face Saturday evening trip to Omagh as Ulster championship fixture details confirmed

REIGNING ULSTER CHAMPIONS Cavan will travel to Omagh to face Tyrone on Saturday, 10 July, to get their provincial title defence underway at the quarter-final stage.

Mickey Graham’s side will face the Red Hand — now managed by Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher — in the last eight at 4.30pm that evening, with full championship fixture details confirmed by Ulster GAA this afternoon.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Donegal, open their 2021 Ulster campaign in the preliminary round; Declan Bonner’s 2018 and 2019 winners in line for a trip to Newry’s Páir Elser to face Down on 27 June.

The winners advance to meet Derry at the quarter-final stage, with the Oak Leaf county hosting the tie at Celtic Park should it be Down, though the game staged in Ballybofey’s Páirc MacCumhaill if Donegal prevail.

In the other quarter-finals, Monaghan welcome Fermanagh to Clones on Saturday, 3 July, while Armagh and Antrim go head-to-head at the Athletic Grounds the following day.

Source: Ulster GAA.

The semi-final draw will see either Tyrone or Cavan in action against Derry, Down or Donegal, while Armagh or Antrim will face the winners of Monaghan and Fermanagh, with dates and venues all listed below.

The final is slated in for Sunday, 1 August at 3.15pm, with no venue confirmed as of yet.

“Further to the previous Ulster CCC decisions regarding the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship at their meeting on 22 April, Ulster GAA have confirmed the schedule of games including exact dates and times,” a statement reads.

2021 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship

First Round

Sunday 27 June

Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, 1.15pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday 3 July

Monaghan v Fermanagh, St Tiernach’s Park, 3.30pm

Sunday 4 July

Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm

Saturday 10 July

Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park, 4.30pm

Sunday 11 July

Derry v Down / Donegal, 4pm, Celtic Park if Derry-Down, Ballyboffey if Derry v Donegal



Semi-finals

Saturday 17 July

Armagh / Antrim v Monaghan / Fermanagh, 4pm

Sunday 18 July

Tyrone / Cavan v Down / Donegal / Derry, 2pm

Ulster Senior Football Final

Sunday 1 August, 3.15pm.