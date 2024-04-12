Lowry returns from concussion injury as Ulster show hand for Clermont trip

MIKE LOWRY HAS been named to start on the wing for Ulster as they prepare to travel to face ASM Clermont Auvergne tomorrow in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals [kick-off, 12.30].
The team earned their first victory under Richie Murphy last weekend against Montpellier to progress in the competition, and the head coach has opted to stick with an unchanged front row against Clermont. Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole will all pack down together while Iain Henderson, starts alongside Alan O’Connor, in the second-row.
Harry Sheridan starts in the back row at blindside flanker, while David McCann and Nick Timoney slot in at seven and eight.
John Cooney and Nathan Doak continued their half-back partnership as Lowry comes into the left wing after missing out last weekend due to a concussion he picked up against the DHL Stormers.
Stuart McCloskey and James Hume link up in the centre, with Rob Baloucoune starting on the right wing and Stewart Moore taking the full-back position.
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Ulster Rugby – Stade Marcel-Michelin, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final (Live on TNT Sports).
- 15. Stewart Moore
- 14. Rob Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Mike Lowry
- 10. Nathan Doak
- 9. John Cooney
- 1. Steven Kitshoff
- 2. Rob Herring
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Alan O’Connor
- 5. Iain Henderson
- 6. Harry Sheridan
- 7. David McCann
- 8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
- Tom Stewart
- Andy Warwick
- Scott Wilson
- Cormac Izuchukwu
- Dave Ewers
- Jake Flannery
- Ethan McIlroy
- Marcus Rea
