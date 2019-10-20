This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drive for Five ended in Monaghan, Cross lift another Armagh crown and 41-year gap bridged in Derry

Three county finals and a provincial opener decided in Ulster today.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,727 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4859746

IT WAS ANOTHER busy day of club action across the country.

Three county titles were handed out in Ulster, while the provincial championship also got up and running. 

conor-mcmanus-celebrates-after-the-game Conor McManus after Clontibret won. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

In Monaghan, Scotstown’s Drive for Five was ended by Clontibret O’Neills in Clones.

Farney county star Conor McManus led the way as Clontibret produced a massive shock to beat the four-in-a-row champions by six points.

A late Ryan McGuigan goal put the icing on the win for Clontibret, but Scotstown — who have former GAA Director General Paraic Duffy as a selector and a star-studded line-up in Rory Beggan, Darren and Kieran Hughes, Conor McCarthy and Shane Carey — can have no complaints with the better team winning on the day.

The half-time score was 0-9 to 0-3 in favour of the eventual champions, while McManus chipped in with five first-half points — and another after the break. He was named Man of the Match as his club were crowned Monaghan SFC champions for the first time since 2014.

rian-oneill-celebrates-after-the-game-with-his-mother-dora Rian O'Neill celebrates with his mother Dora. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In Armagh, Crossmaglen Rangers got their hands on a 45th senior club title after a nine-point victory over Ballymacnab.

A remarkable second-half rally, in which Cross came from four points down and scored nine in nine minutes, saw them over the line after breaking down a strong Ballymacnab outfit. It looked like a first-ever senior crown could have been on the cards, but Crossmaglen blew them away in the end. 

Oisin O’Neill and Colin O’Connor scored their goals, while Armagh star Rian O’Neill — brother of Oisin — was named Man of the Match. 

crossmaglen-celebrate-after-the-game Crossmaglen after the match. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Elsewhere, O’Donavan Rossa Magherafelt won their first Derry senior football championship since 1978 following a one-point win over first-time finalists Watty Grahams Glen — but the decider didn’t finish up without some controversy.

A 41-year gap bridged, but there was huge controversy at the finish. Cahair O’Kane of The Irish News reports that the referee blew the final whistle just as Glen went to shoot and it looked like the effort went over the bar.

Shane Heavron top-scored for Magherafelt, his 0-5 (four frees) helping his side through a tense showpiece in which they ultimately won because of a controlled and disciplined first-half display. And deservedly so, it seems.

Also, the provincial championship got up and running today with Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps emerging victorious in the AIB Ulster Club SFC preliminary round.

Two first-half goals from Conall Jones and Garvan McGovern sealed the win against Antrim’s Eire Og Cargin at Corrigan Park. Next up for Derrygonnelly is a quarter-final meeting with Tyrone champions Trillick in two weeks’ time.

Monaghan SFC final

  • Clontibret 1-14 Scotstown 0-11

Armagh SFC final

  • Crossmaglen 2-18 Ballymacnab 2-9

Derry SFC final

  • O’Donavan Rossa Magherafelt 0-12 Watty Grahams Glen 0-11

Preliminary Ulster quarter-final

  • Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) 2-10 Eire Og Cargin (Antrim) 0-12

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie