Dazzling Baloucoune makes point to Andy Farrell in Ulster victory over Connacht

Ulster 32

Connacht 12

Adam McKendry reports from the Kingspan Stadium

AS FAR AS responses to being overlooked for a Six Nations team go, Robert Baloucoune’s was about as spot on as Andy Farrell could have hoped for as he struck twice in sending Ulster top of the United Rugby Championship standings with a 32-12 bonus-point win over Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.

Some believe the winger should have been included in the team to play Wales tomorrow, and perhaps he himself will think that, but if he wanted to send a message to his head coach then scoring a sensational solo effort and the bonus point-clinching score with the clock in the red was an excellent way to do so.

Alongside him in the Ulster back three, Mike Lowry was just as impressive in putting one try on a plate and setting up Baloucoune for his first, while Farrell will have watched the efforts of Cian Prendergast in the visitors’ back row with a smile on his face after calling him up as a development player for their camp in Portugal.

But the flanker was powerless to stop Ulster moving top of the URC standings, further scores from Greg Jones and Declan Moore – on his Ulster debut on loan from Munster – got them the five points in dramatic late circumstances that will have Dan McFarland beaming going into their Six Nations break.

The game was less than three minutes old when it had its only moment of controversy, the TMO called in to adjudge on a high hit from Peter Sullivan, the winger a little too eager in his chase off a Kieran Marmion box-kick and catching Lowry in the head with his shoulder and seeing yellow – the decrease in height from the full-back the determining factor it was not red.

Advertisement

Although Ulster couldn’t capitalise with the extra man, Lowry ensured they wouldn’t be scoreless for long with a sensational couple of minutes.

The full-back’s meandering run from deep in his own half nearly set Ethan McIlroy over in the corner only moments before he did set up their opening try, taking Marmion’s clearing box kick, breaking the line effortlessly once again and, once he was felled by John Porch, he off-loaded to Jones on his shoulder for the try.

New man Moore then did his part to endear himself to the Kingspan Stadium crowd when he crashed over from the back of a driving maul shortly after for their second, before Connacht finally got themselves on the board with a fine score of their own.

Conor Oliver, another who perhaps feels he has something to prove to Farrell, started the move when he dummied off a line-out and drove into the 22 down the blindside, and after good carries from Jarrad Butler and Tietie Tuimauga, the space opened up for Sammy Arnold to off-load and send Oran McNulty over in the corner.

The crowd were on their feet late in the first half when, seemingly out of nothing, Duane Vermeulen and Alex Wootton came to blows at a ruck, before Baloucoune had them out of their seats again right on the stroke of the half-time whistle.

Tensions flare. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

It’s not exactly a secret that the former Sevens specialist has electric pace, but even this was incredible. Taking the ball on the touchline on halfway, the Ireland ace stripped four players for pace to get around the outside and evaded the despairing tackle of Porch to dive over for a sumptuous finish.

If that knocked the stuffing out of Connacht at the break, it took them seven minutes of the second half to get right back into it, a turnover just outside the Ulster 22 giving them field position and when the gap opened up down the blindside, Tom Daly pulled a pass back for Conor Fitzgerald to break the line and the fly-half’s bullet pass sent Wootton over in the corner.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Nathan Doak then put Ulster’s lead back into double figures with his only penalty of the night and the hosts then laid siege to the Connacht line in search of that crucial bonus-point try, however they found the westerners’ back row in sensational form as all three of Prendergast, Oliver and Butler won crucial turnovers almost on their own line.

Doak chipped over another penalty to ensure at least the four points before Ulster’s defence produced one more last stand on their own line to repel a Connacht maul as the visitors tried to finish with a flourish, but in the end it was their own endeavour that produced Ulster’s fourth score.

Trying to play from a scrum in their own half with the clock in the red, Arnold couldn’t hold a loose pass and Baloucoune was on hand to regather it and, under pressure, Prendergast saw yellow for a high tackle that provided the overlap on the other side for the try.

Billy Burns judged the kick to the touchline perfectly, Baloucoune waited just long enough to catch it and walk over, and Ulster go top.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Jones, Moore, Baloucoune (2); Cons: Doak (3); Pens: Doak (2)

Scorers for Connacht Tries: McNulty, Wootton; Con: Fitzgerald