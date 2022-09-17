Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 September 2022
Advertisement

Andy Friend: 'The frustrating thing for us is we made it too easy for them'

Connacht’s director of rugby was reacting to his side’s 26 point defeat to Ulster in Belfast this evening.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 17 Sep 2022, 10:43 PM
27 minutes ago 709 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5869356
Connacht's Paul Boyle gets yellow-carded.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Connacht's Paul Boyle gets yellow-carded.
Connacht's Paul Boyle gets yellow-carded.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND, THE Connacht director of rugby, lamented his side’s discipline after their heavy defeat in Belfast this evening.

Five Ulster tries contributed to a huge 36-10 victory for the hosts at the Kingspan in the first interpro of the season and afterwards Friend spoke bluntly about the mistakes his team made.

“It wasn’t pleasant, was it? I thought the first 35 minutes was a pretty good contest, there were errors from both sides, but it was one of those arm wrestles, and they got that score just before half time to make it 14-0.

“We kicked the next penalty and came in at half time, and weren’t happy, but we said we knew it’s tough to win up here. We had 40 minutes to turn the screw and try and get some momentum and pressure, and we did the opposite.

“We gave away five penalties in eight minutes. They got two scores and that was the game right there; we were trying to force things at that stage and Ulster were just more clinical than we were.

“They deserved that victory and that scoreline. The frustrating thing for us is we made it too easy for them.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Connacht. Next up is the Strormers in Cape Town, then the Bulls the week after. That’s three of last season’s semi-finalists away from home in the opening weeks of the season.

“It doesn’t look like we’re in a good spot, does it?

“But going to South Africa, there is actually no better challenge for us because we have some pretty high desires of what we want to achieve this year. We want to make playoffs, but look, we’re going to have to fix it and fix it pretty quickly.

josh-murphy-dejected-after-conceding-a-try Josh Murphy is dejected after the defeat. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

We know we have work to do.

“Our discipline was really poor, and just the simplicity of some of those errors. For us as a group, the coaches will always look at what we’ve done to make that happen.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Ulster coach, Dan McFarland, added: “Any time we get a win in an interpro we’re happy and a bonus-point win is very pleasing. Connacht are a good team and you don’t need me to tell you that they’ve caused us trouble in the past, particularly around the breakdown and their physicality off the line disrupting our attacking game.

“With this in mind, I was pleased with the way our breakdown worked but (was) not (pleased) with our accuracy or execution. We created a lot but we weren’t as accurate as we needed to be. 

“Physically we controlled the game in terms of our maul, our scrum and some of the collisions there.

“It was important we ground it out. I was pleased that we didn’t lose our composure when we weren’t executing in the early stages of the game. Overall, it was a good night.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie