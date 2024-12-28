Ulster's young guns end losing streak with brilliant win in Galway

Connacht 7

Ulster 17

A YOUNG ULSTER side dug deep to grind out a fully-deserved interpro win in Galway, a 10-point victory over Connacht ending a five-game losing streak for Richie Murphy’s side and marking their first win on the road of the season.

Connacht will be deeply disappointed to come away with nothing, with Pete Wilkins’ men paying the price for a slow start and inaccurate attacking performance.

The home team only scored seven points on the night through Mack Hansen’s first-half try, converted by Jack Carty, while Eric O’Sullivan and Nick Timoney crossed either side of half-time for Ulster.

The visitors looked hungrier throughout, with Timoney and James McNabney both outstanding in the Ulster back row.

Both sides went into the game with identical records, having won three, lost five, and collected 18 points across their opening eight URC fixtures. Ulster have now nudged into the top eight, with Connacht sitting in 13th as they head back into Challenge Cup action.

Connacht were forced into two late changes shortly before kick-off. Hooker Dave Heffernan and lock Darragh Murray both had to pull out, so Dylan Tierney-Martin came into the front row and Niall Murray slotted into the second row, with Eoin de Buitléar also coming onto the Connacht bench.

Ulster also made a change to their starting XV, with Rob Herring replaced by John Andrew at hooker and James McCormick added to the bench. Earlier, Alan O’Connor had been ruled out with illness, with Kieran Treadwell taking his place and Harry Sheridan joining the bench.

The disruption wasn’t ideal for either side but Ulster’s young guns started brilliantly. Across the opening 30 minutes the visitors were dominant as they built a 10-0 lead. Ulster’s work in defence was aggressive and accurate. Their ball-carrying was purposeful and they were getting the edge in the contact areas.

They made their first foray into the Connacht 22 in the opening five minutes, but saw a promising attack end with Connacht winning a penalty. Soon they were back in the red zone and pushing for an opening score, only to lose the ball on the Connacht line.

The breakthrough came 10 minutes in. Following another series of short carries in the 5-meter channel, Eric O’Sullivan found a gap just outside the posts and went over for the first try of the game. Nathan Doak added the conversion and Ulster looked in control.

Murphy will surely feel his team should have kicked on from there, but they would only add another three points before the half-time break.

Connacht’s Denis Buckley and James McNabney of Ulster. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

That penalty arrived just minutes after O’Sullivan’s try. A brilliant linebreak from James McNabney carried Ulster deep into the Connacht half and as the home side scrambled back they were pinged for going off feet. Doak tapped over the three points from straight in front of the posts.

Connacht’s play was sloppy and they were struggling to get out of their own half, with a series of big defensive stands preventing Ulster from pulling further clear, including a pressure-relieving scrum penalty in their own 22 – one of three for Connacht across the opening 40.

The game was almost half an hour old before Connacht started to build any real momentum. A strong Paul Boyle carry got Connacht rolling in the Ulster half but the attack broke down with Bundee Aki pulled up for going in at the side on Werner Kok at the breakdown.

Minutes later Connacht were back in the Ulster half and winning another penalty at the scrum. Jack Carty kicked for the corner and while the lineout was clean the maul struggled to get moving. The ball was pushed wide with Aki swallowed up in the tackle in front of the Ulster posts. Boyle got hands on the ball and managed to grind out a few yards but Connacht were left frustrated as the next carry ended in a knock-on.

Ulster cleared their lines but Connacht came straight back at them. At a lineout on half-way, Murray got up to win possession. Boyle then carried his team forward with another purposeful carry before the ball was worked to Carty in a central position.

Playing with penalty advantage for an infringement at the lineout, Carty clipped a chip into the space behind the Ulster defensive line. Three Ulster players closed in on the dropping ball but none made a decisive play to claim it, and the ball bounced away off the shin of Mike Lowry into the arms of Mack Hansen, who ran home to put Connacht on the scoreboard.

Carty added the conversion and Connacht were finally in the game.

Jack Carty kicks ahead to set up Connacht's first-half try. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Having shrugged off their slow start Connacht finished the half strongly, although an important penalty at the breakdown from fullback Piers O’Conor helped keep it a three-point game at the break.

Connacht looked much sharper across the opening minutes of the second half, with Aki to the fore with a couple of powerful carries.

Carty was almost growing increasingly influential and a brilliant kick into space looked to have put Ulster under pressure near the tryline but referee Andrew Brace awarded Ulster a penalty before the lineout was taken, with Connacht deemed to have closed the gap having previously been warned.

With Connacht leaving empty-handed it was Ulster’s turn to have a go, sparked by Izuchukwu stealing a Connacht lineout. Winning a penalty in the Connacht 22 they opted for the corner, and McNabney rose highest to win the ball in the air. On the ground Ulster’s maul drove forward and Nick Timoney powered through to score Ulster’s second try, with Doak again nailing his conversion to put Ulster 10 points clear.

Connacht looked to hit back straight away but Izuchukwu did well to slow down their ball before Jude Postlethwaite got in to steal the ball back after Lowry grounded Caolin Blade.

Connacht’s attack was struggling to click. They lost possession on the edge of the 22 through a misplaced pass from Aki before another spill from Cian Prendergast around 10 metres out from the tryline.

The home side kept coming, with a smart grubber from Santiago Cordero knocked out of touch by Doak as he scrambled back. Connacht’s lineout was good and the maul gained some yards before Ulster held firm and turned the ball over after great work from McNabney and Timoney.

Another poor Connacht error arrived as the game entered the final 10 minutes as Cathal Forde kicked the ball dead after Jack Murphy had been pinged for offside.

It was a deflating moment but Pete Wilkins’ side continued to boss the territory, with Hansen going close as he chipped through and tried to bundle the bouncing ball over the tryline. It ended with a 5-metre Connacht scrum but Ulster’s replacement front row drove forward to win a massive penalty under the posts.

Another penalty win on the 40 metre line then allowed Ulster take the game into the Connacht half with five minutes left on the clock, but another Connacht penalty put the pressure straight back onto the visitors, only for Connacht to quickly turn the ball over again with Jack Murphy breaking to carry his team all the way up to tryline. It could have been the killer moment for Ulster but Connacht got back to win an important penalty.

In the dying seconds Connacht worked their way back into the 22 but Shane Jennings’ final pass was just behind Sean Jansen, and a knock-on ended Connacht’s hopes as Ulster held out for a brilliant win on the road.

Connacht scorers:

Try – Hansen

Conversion – Carty [1/1]

Ulster scorers:

Tries – O’Sullivan, Timoney

Conversions – Doak [2/2]

Penalty – Doak [1/1]

Connacht: Piers O’Conor; Mack Hansen, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Santiago Cordero; Jack Carty (Shane Jennings, 58), Caolin Blade (Ben Murphy, 58); Denis Buckley (Peter Dooley, 63), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Eoin de Buitléar, 63), Finlay Bealham (Jack Aungier, 63); Josh Murphy (Oisín Dowling, 53), Niall Murray; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton (Conor Oliver, 68), Paul Boyle (Sean Jansen, 53).

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Werner Kok (Wilhelm De Klerk, 42), Ben Carson, Jude Postlethwaite, Rory Telfer; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan (Andrew Warwick, 41), John Andrew (James McCormick, 12-28 HIA + blood, 63), Scott Wilson (Corrie Barrett, 63); Kieran Treadwell (Harry Sheridan, 69), Cormac Izuchukwu; Matty Rea (David McCann, 49), Nick Timoney (capt), James McNabney.

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU]