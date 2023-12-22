Ulster hold out for single point win over bogey side Connacht

Ulster: 20

Connacht: 19

ULSTER SURVIVED A nervy final ten minutes in this URC clash with Connacht to preserve their place above them in the table.

First half tries from Andy Warwick and Nick Timoney, both converted by John Cooney, answered Connacht’s sole try from Bundee Aki and Jack Carty conversion.

Cooney added two penalties in the second half but Connacht were looking dangerous for a spell and they had tries from Shamus Hurley-Langton and and Shanyne Bolton.

JJ Hanrahan converted Bolton’s try to leave one in it. But stout defensive work and the benefit of the doubt on occasion from referee Eoghan Cross was enough to send their vocal supporters home with some Christmas cheer.

Advertisement

More to follow….