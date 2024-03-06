Hume, O'Toole and Reffell commit futures to Ulster

JAMES HUME, TOM O’Toole and Sean Reffell have all signed new deals with Ulster Rugby.

Centre Hume and tighthead O’Toole have extended their contracts by three years, which will keep them at the club until June 2027. Back row Reffell has signed a two-year extension as far as the summer of 2026.

“I’m delighted to extend my future here at Ulster,” said Belfast-born talent Hume, who has made 90 appearances for his native province. “I love and care about this club, so I’m excited to see what the future holds,” added the 25-year-old.

Front row O’Toole, also 25, added that it will be “an honour to contribute in part to the club’s future going forward as we enter a new chapter.”

Raised between Rathoath, Co. Meath, and Brisbane, Australia, O’Toole moved home to Ireland just under a decade ago and caught Ulster’s eye while playing schools rugby at Campbell College. He has represented Ulster on 98 occasions and is currently training with Ireland ahead of their Six Nations visit to Twickenham this Saturday.

Former Saracens Young Player of the Year Reffell described the Ulster setup as “a really tight group of lads, both on and off the pitch, with a fierce competitive nature around the club which I love being a part of.”

The Irish-qualified openside, 25, has continued to impress in Ulster colours since his January 2023 debut against Munster in which he made a URC-record 42 tackles.