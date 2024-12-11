'We’ve got to start putting in performances that we’re proud of' - Ulster vow to hit back

ULSTER ASSISTANT COACH Dan Soper has vowed that the northern province will hit back this weekend from Sunday’s record Champions Cup defeat at Toulouse when they host Bordeaux-Begles for round two at the Kingspan Stadium.

“We’ve got to start putting in performances that we’re proud to stand next to,” said Soper while admitting that facing European champions Toulouse first game up at Stade Ernest-Wallon was always going to be a big ask.

While conceding 61 points and nine tries to Antoine Dupont and co. was deeply disappointing, the province look to be up against it again in facing an in-form Bordeaux side likely to contain Matthiew Jalibert, Damian Penaud and the electric Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

“We’ve had a look at Bordeaux but we’re trying to get the focus on us and look a lot at what we didn’t do well at the weekend (in Toulouse) and what we can do better,” said Soper of what was a tough day at the office.

“A massive forward pack who can suck the life out of you up front,” he added in terms of what Ulster will be having to deal with against Bordeaux, “and backs who have an incredible ability to turn moments of nothing into something quite spectacular.

“They are the two main threats they possess,” he said of the squad currently second in the Top 14 behind leaders Toulouse.

“(But) Bordeaux, like Toulouse, have threats (at the breakdown) that can stop the flow of your attacks, so we need to be better in those three areas.

“(So) can we deal with what’s coming up front, can we stay in the moment to now allow their backs to have those transitional moments, and can we sort our breakdown out?

“The thing is when you play a team like Toulouse, Bordeaux, Leinster, a team at the top, they keep asking questions relentlessly for 80 minutes and you might get it right two, three, four times but they keep coming back and that’s the tough thing.

“I’ve no doubt we’ll be better this week in some things than last time but the big thing is can we be better in every moment of the game?”

Ulster are expected to deploy their big hitters from the off this week with Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Cormac Izuchukwu, and Nick Timoney all likely starters.

In the injury-hit backline, there are doubts over John Cooney (hamstring) who missed the game as well as Ben Carson and Stewart Moore who both picked up knocks in Toulouse.