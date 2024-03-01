Ulster team named as life after Dan McFarland begins against Dragons

ASSISTANT COACH DAN Soper has named the Ulster XV to face Dragons in the URC tomorrow [KO 7.35pm] in the wake of Dan McFarland’s departure.

Ulster parted company with McFarland last week, and now return to URC action at Kingspan Stadium for the first time since the interpro win over Connacht before Christmas.

James Hume captains the side, with seven changes on show from McFarland’s final defeat to Ospreys. The Ulster Academy graduate forms a centre partnership with 21-year-old Jude Postlethwaite.

Mike Lowry is named on the wing in a surprise move, with Jacob Stockdale — who has been in Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad — on the bench. Ethan McIlroy is on the other flank.

Tom O’Toole returns to the XI for the first time since his Six Nations call-up, while Tom Stewart and Nick Timoney have also been released and catapulted into the XV.

Meanwhile, Cormac Izuchukwu starts in the second row, with John Cooney and Billy at nine and 10. Kieran Treadwell is back in the matchday squad after the lock sustained an injury against Harlequins in January, and is in line for a return to action from the bench.

Dragons, meanwhile, have also shown their hand:

Ulster (v Dragons)

15. Will Addison (Upper Eden RUFC)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Ballynahinch RFC)

13. James Hume (Instonians RFC – captain)

12. Jude Postlethwaite (Lisburn RFC)

11. Mike Lowry (Dromore RFC)

10. Billy Burns (Walcot RFC)

9. John Cooney (Gonzaga College)

1. Steven Kitshoff (Maties RFC)

2. Tom Stewart (Belfast Academy)

3. Tom O’Toole (Ashbourne RFC)

4. Cormac Izuchukwu (Tullamore RFC)

5. Harry Sheridan (Civil Service NI RFC)

6. David McCann (Cooke RFC)

7. Marcus Rea (Ballymena RFC)

8. Nick Timoney (Blackrock College).

Replacements