Stockdale, McCloskey, and Murphy all fit as Ulster make three changes

JACOB STOCKDALE, STUART McCloskey, and Jordi Murphy have all been passed fit for Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final clash with Edinburgh tomorrow evening in Murrayfield [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.35pm].

The trio of key men picked up injuries in last weekend’s defeat to Leinster but have come through to be named to start by head coach Dan McFarland.

McCloskey and Stockdale are fit to start for Ulster. Source: INPHO

The Ulster boss makes three changes to his starting XV, with new captain Billy Burns returning at out-half in place of Ian Madigan, Louis Ludik starting on the right wing, and Alan O’Connor coming back into the second row.

Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Jack McGrath, and Michael Lowry all return to the matchday 23 on the bench.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh have named a strong team, with head coach Richard Cockerill also welcoming Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie back from injury on the bench.

The Scottish side’s back three of Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, and Darcy Graham has game-breaking ability, while number eight Viliame Mata is a key man.

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Louis Ludik

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns (captain)

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Sam Carter

6. Matthew Rea

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Jack McGrath

18. Marty Moore

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Sean Reidy

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Ian Madigan

23. Michael Lowry

Edinburgh:

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Mark Bennett

12. Chris Dean

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Nic Groom

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Stuart McInally (captain)

3. WP Nel

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Magnus Bradbury

7. Hamish Watson

8. Viliame Mata

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Simon Berghan

19. Andrew Davidson

20. Jamie Ritchie

21. Charlie Shiel

22. Nathan Chamberlain

23. George Taylor

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].