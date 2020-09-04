This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 4 September 2020
Stockdale, McCloskey, and Murphy all fit as Ulster make three changes

Billy Burns returns to captain the side, while Edinburgh have named a strong starting XV.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 4 Sep 2020, 12:13 PM
https://the42.ie/5195493

JACOB STOCKDALE, STUART McCloskey, and Jordi Murphy have all been passed fit for Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final clash with Edinburgh tomorrow evening in Murrayfield [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.35pm].

The trio of key men picked up injuries in last weekend’s defeat to Leinster but have come through to be named to start by head coach Dan McFarland.

pjimage McCloskey and Stockdale are fit to start for Ulster. Source: INPHO

The Ulster boss makes three changes to his starting XV, with new captain Billy Burns returning at out-half in place of Ian Madigan, Louis Ludik starting on the right wing, and Alan O’Connor coming back into the second row.

Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Jack McGrath, and Michael Lowry all return to the matchday 23 on the bench.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh have named a strong team, with head coach Richard Cockerill also welcoming Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie back from injury on the bench.

The Scottish side’s back three of Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, and Darcy Graham has game-breaking ability, while number eight Viliame Mata is a key man. 

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Louis Ludik
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns (captain)
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Jack McGrath
18. Marty Moore
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Sean Reidy
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Ian Madigan 
23. Michael Lowry

Edinburgh:

15. Blair Kinghorn 
14. Darcy Graham 
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean 
11. Duhan van der Merwe 
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Nic Groom

1. Rory Sutherland
2. Stuart McInally (captain)
3. WP Nel
4. Ben Toolis 
5. Grant Gilchrist 
6. Magnus Bradbury 
7. Hamish Watson
8. Viliame Mata

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse
17. Pierre Schoeman
18. Simon Berghan
19. Andrew Davidson
20. Jamie Ritchie
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Nathan Chamberlain
23. George Taylor

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].

