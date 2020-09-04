Stockdale, McCloskey, and Murphy all fit as Ulster make three changes

JACOB STOCKDALE, STUART McCloskey, and Jordi Murphy have all been passed fit for Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final clash with Edinburgh tomorrow evening in Murrayfield [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport, deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.35pm].
The trio of key men picked up injuries in last weekend’s defeat to Leinster but have come through to be named to start by head coach Dan McFarland.
The Ulster boss makes three changes to his starting XV, with new captain Billy Burns returning at out-half in place of Ian Madigan, Louis Ludik starting on the right wing, and Alan O’Connor coming back into the second row.
Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Jack McGrath, and Michael Lowry all return to the matchday 23 on the bench.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh have named a strong team, with head coach Richard Cockerill also welcoming Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie back from injury on the bench.
The Scottish side’s back three of Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, and Darcy Graham has game-breaking ability, while number eight Viliame Mata is a key man.
Ulster:
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Louis Ludik
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns (captain)
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Jack McGrath
18. Marty Moore
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Sean Reidy
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Ian Madigan
23. Michael Lowry
Edinburgh:
15. Blair Kinghorn
14. Darcy Graham
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Nic Groom
1. Rory Sutherland
2. Stuart McInally (captain)
3. WP Nel
4. Ben Toolis
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. Hamish Watson
8. Viliame Mata
Replacements:
16. Mike Willemse
17. Pierre Schoeman
18. Simon Berghan
19. Andrew Davidson
20. Jamie Ritchie
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Nathan Chamberlain
23. George Taylor
Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].
