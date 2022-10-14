Six changes in Ulster side for Johannesburg trip

THE ULSTER TEAM to face the Emirates Lions in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday [KO 1pm Irish time] in Johannesburg includes six changes from their win over Ospreys.

Robert Baloucoune and Dave McCann come into the starting team, with Michael Lowry and Rob Lyttle on the wings.

Luke Marshall partners Stuart McCloskey in the centre, while Billy Burns is at out-half.

Rob Herring continues his comeback from injury with a start at hooker and Gareth Milasinovich comes in for Marty Moore at tighthead.

Ulster (v Emirates Lions)

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Gareth Milasinovich

4. Alan O’Connor (capt)

5. Sam Carter

6. Dave McCann

7. Marcus Rea

8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy.