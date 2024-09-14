Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. Ben Brady/INPHO
Ulster

Three late tries sees Exeter to comfortable pre-season win over Ulster

Richie Murphy’s side get their URC campaign underway next weekend.
8.17pm, 14 Sep 2024
1.5k
7

Exeter 31

Ulster 15

THREE LATE TRIES saw Ulster suffer a 16-point defeat in their pre-season fixture against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

There was just two points between the sides at half-time after a Harvey Skinner try gave the hosts the lead after just six minutes. Aaron Sexton then crossed over on 14 minutes to put Ulster on the board although Nathan Doak’s conversion attempt trailed wide.

That’s how it remained between the sides up to the break, with Exeter extending their advantage to 14-5 through a try from England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Rory Telfer and John Andrew both touched down for Ulster, but again, Richie Murphy’s side were stung by missed conversions as one point separated the teams.

Exeter then took complete control of the tie, rushing in for three tries in the last 15 minutes courtesy of Will Haydon-Wood, Olly Woodburn and Jack Dunne to romp home to victory. The sides will meet again during this season’s Champions Cup.

Ulster will their URC campaign underway next Saturday 21 September against Glasgow Warriors at 7.45pm.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie