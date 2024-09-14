Three late tries sees Exeter to comfortable pre-season win over Ulster

Exeter 31

Ulster 15

THREE LATE TRIES saw Ulster suffer a 16-point defeat in their pre-season fixture against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

There was just two points between the sides at half-time after a Harvey Skinner try gave the hosts the lead after just six minutes. Aaron Sexton then crossed over on 14 minutes to put Ulster on the board although Nathan Doak’s conversion attempt trailed wide.

Advertisement

That’s how it remained between the sides up to the break, with Exeter extending their advantage to 14-5 through a try from England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Rory Telfer and John Andrew both touched down for Ulster, but again, Richie Murphy’s side were stung by missed conversions as one point separated the teams.

Exeter then took complete control of the tie, rushing in for three tries in the last 15 minutes courtesy of Will Haydon-Wood, Olly Woodburn and Jack Dunne to romp home to victory. The sides will meet again during this season’s Champions Cup.

Ulster will their URC campaign underway next Saturday 21 September against Glasgow Warriors at 7.45pm.