BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Ulster to welcome 600 fans for Friday's Pro14 opener in first for Irish rugby

The northern province are the first to welcome supporters back since Covid-19 struck.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,604 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5217602

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that they will welcome 600 supporters to Kingspan Stadium on Friday night for the opening game of their 2020/21 Pro14 season against Benetton. 

It will be the first crowd at a professional rugby game on the island of Ireland since the sport’s restart last month.

Ulster say the “trial to reintroduce supporters and other valued members of the Ulster Rugby family follows a comprehensive consultation process with local government, Belfast City Council and the IRFU.”

kingspan-stadium Kingspan Stadium will welcome a small crowd on Friday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In total, there will be around 850 people in attendance at Kingspan Stadium for the Benetton game, when additional players and stadium staff are accounted for.

The trial will be of major interest to all in Irish rugby on both sides of the border given the financial issues currently being caused by the absence of crowds at games.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ulster say that all 600 tickets will be “available to #TogetherUlster Members only via an online ballot process.” 300 members will be randomly selected and granted the opportunity to purchase two tickets each.

Fans will later be asked to provide feedback on their experience at the stadium, helping Ulster to provide “a safe and enjoyable experience” in the months ahead.

“Following a number of very challenging months for us all, I’m encouraged that this weekend will mark the measured return of a limited number of spectators to Kingspan Stadium,” said Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie.

“It seems only fitting that the fans who chose to support us by buying a membership, during what is likely to be one of the most difficult times we will face as a club, will be able to join us in the stands as we kick-off the new Guinness Pro14 season at home.

“This event is the culmination of a considerable amount of planning and preparation from across Ulster Rugby – together with the IRFU, Belfast City Council and local government – to ensure this is a safe and managed return to the Friday night lights.

“We hope the upcoming match will be the solid foundation on which we can continue to build towards once again being able to all stand up together.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie