Ulster GAA confirm 500 fans permitted to attend games in the 'Six Counties' from next week

HUNDREDS OF FANS will be back at Gaelic games matches in the ‘Six Counties’ of Northern Ireland from next week, Ulster GAA has confirmed.

A maximum of 500 spectators will be permitted at club games from Monday, 24 May.

Guidance will be issued to counties next week for Allianz National League games in the ‘Six Counties’ taking place after that date.

There are two all-Ulster match-ups pencilled in for Division 1 North next Saturday with Armagh welcoming Donegal to the Athletic Grounds, and Tyrone and Monaghan going head-to-head at Healy Park.

“The key change in relation to the hosting and playing of games is that the cap of 100 people in attendance at competitive sporting events is being removed and up to a maximum of 500 spectators will be permitted to attend games in the ‘Six Counties’ from that date,” a statement reads.

“The onus is on units to stage games safely and in accordance with the Executive guidelines, including advice pertaining to social distancing. Units should ensure that they operate in accordance with the GAA ‘Return to Spectate’ advice and particularly bear in mind the following;

“Spectators should be aware that all the risks posed from Covid-19 cannot be eliminated but that essential control measures have been put in place to reduce risks for members.”

The statement goes into further details on rules and regulations, explaining that face coverings are not mandatory for spectators, but encouraged.

They warn all counties that, ‘Each host county must complete an event plan prior to each fixture they are staging,’ as they await further guidance, while clubs in the ‘Six Counties’ must also provide the same prior to each clash they host.

“Following the return of training for Gaelic Games, competitive games in the ‘Six Counties’ and the anticipated return of competitive games in early June in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, the return of spectators and visitors to our grounds is another step in the journey back to normalisation,” it concludes.

“It is vitally important that we continue to apply the highest standards of compliance and minimise risk during the ongoing pandemic and act responsibly at all times. The Association has responded positively to all of the Government(s) health guidelines since the outbreak of the pandemic and we must continue to do at this juncture.”