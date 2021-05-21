BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Ulster GAA confirm 500 fans permitted to attend games in the 'Six Counties' from next week

The northern province’s GAA body released a statement this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 21 May 2021, 6:38 PM
42 minutes ago 313 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5444387
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

HUNDREDS OF FANS will be back at Gaelic games matches in the ‘Six Counties’ of Northern Ireland from next week, Ulster GAA has confirmed.

A maximum of 500 spectators will be permitted at club games from Monday, 24 May.

Guidance will be issued to counties next week for Allianz National League games in the ‘Six Counties’ taking place after that date.

There are two all-Ulster match-ups pencilled in for Division 1 North next Saturday with Armagh welcoming Donegal to the Athletic Grounds, and Tyrone and Monaghan going head-to-head at Healy Park. 

“The key change in relation to the hosting and playing of games is that the cap of 100 people in attendance at competitive sporting events is being removed and up to a maximum of 500 spectators will be permitted to attend games in the ‘Six Counties’ from that date,” a statement reads.

“The onus is on units to stage games safely and in accordance with the Executive guidelines, including advice pertaining to social distancing. Units should ensure that they operate in accordance with the GAA ‘Return to Spectate’ advice and particularly bear in mind the following;

“Spectators should be aware that all the risks posed from Covid-19 cannot be eliminated but that essential control measures have been put in place to reduce risks for members.”

The statement goes into further details on rules and regulations, explaining that face coverings are not mandatory for spectators, but encouraged.

They warn all counties that, ‘Each host county must complete an event plan prior to each fixture they are staging,’ as they await further guidance, while clubs in the ‘Six Counties’ must also provide the same prior to each clash they host.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Following the return of training for Gaelic Games, competitive games in the ‘Six Counties’ and the anticipated return of competitive games in early June in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, the return of spectators and visitors to our grounds is another step in the journey back to normalisation,” it concludes.

“It is vitally important that we continue to apply the highest standards of compliance and minimise risk during the ongoing pandemic and act responsibly at all times. The Association has responded positively to all of the Government(s) health guidelines since the outbreak of the pandemic and we must continue to do at this juncture.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie