Stockdale back at 15 to boost Ulster for Pro14 semi-final in Glasgow

ULSTER’S BID TO reach a first Guinness Pro14 final since 2013 has received a major boost with the news Jacob Stockdale has returned from injury to start tomorrow night’s semi-final showdown against Glasgow Warriors.

The Ireland international comes straight back into Dan McFarland’s starting XV for the trip to Scotstoun [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport], slotting in at fullback in a back three alongside Robert Baloucoune and the fit-again Louis Ludik.

Stockdale during Ulster's captain's run on Thursday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Stockdale hasn’t played since starting Ulster’s Pro14 win over Edinburgh at the start of April but the 23-year-old has shaken off a frustrating hamstring injury to provide Ulster with a welcome shot in the arm.

The return of Stockdale and Ludik are the only two changes McFarland has made from the quarter-final win over Connacht a fortnight ago, meaning Stuart McCloskey is paired in midfield with Luke Marshall, while John Cooney and Billy Burns are retained in the half-back positions.

Rory Best will captain the side from hooker and is joined in the front row by Eric O’Sullivan and Ross Kane, with Iain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell named in the engine room.

Nick Timoney will make his 50th Ulster appearance alongside Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee in the back row, while Darren Cave could move level with Andrew Trimble in the all-time appearance list for Ulster if called upon off the bench.

Meanwhile, Glasgow have named DTH van der Merwe in their starting XV after the Canadian winger returned from a shoulder injury four weeks ahead of schedule, while captain Callum Gibbins is also back after his own lay-off.

Stuart Hogg will play his final game at Scostoun before joining Exeter Chiefs next season, while Adam Hastings — named Pro14 Young Player of the Season — continues his half-back pairing with Ali Price.

Ahead of the semi-final, Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said: “We’re in a much better place than we were 12 months ago and have trained with a real edge during this three-week break.

“We know Ulster will be a completely different animal to the side we faced here last month and we’re going to have to play better than we did that day to get the result.

“We’re all determined to a be a part of a Glasgow Final and know we’re going to have to play our best rugby of the season to get there.”

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Ross Kane

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Sean Reidy

21. David Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. Darren Cave.

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Kyle Steyn

12. Sam Johnson

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Adam Hastings

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Jonny Gray

6. Rob Harley

7. Callum Gibbins (captain)

8. Matt Fagerson.

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Oli Kebble

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Ryan Wilson

20. Tom Gordon

21. George Horne

22. Pete Horne

23. Huw Jones.

Referee: John Lacey [IRFU].

