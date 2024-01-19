Two changes to Ulster back row for trip to face Harlequins

ULSTER HAVE MADE two changes to their back row for tomorrow’s Champions Cup trip to face Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop, [KO 1pm, TNT Sports 2].
Matty Rea starts on the blindside alongside openside flanker David McCann, who returns to the team after recovering from an ankle injury.
The six players that were named this week in Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad are all included from the start – Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey.
Ulster are bidding to bounce back from last week’s heavy defeat, 48-24, at home to Toulouse, while Harlequins enter the match off the back of their 54-14 success at home to Cardiff.
Harlequins welcome back England international Joe Marler to their team at loosehead prop. They have made two further changes as Irne Herbst starts alongside George Hammond at second row, while Chandler Cunningham-South replaces the injured James Chisholm at blindside flanker.
🏆 @ChampionsCup Team News— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 19, 2024
All to play for in our final pool match 🔥
Your Ulster team to face @Harlequins tomorrow 😤
TEAM NEWS 🚨— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) January 19, 2024
Three changes to the Starting XV to face Ulster
🔙 Joe Marler back
🏟️ Sold-out Twickenham Stoop
📲 https://t.co/E2byxT8Px7
🚚 Delivered by @DHLRugbyUK#COYQ #HARvULS pic.twitter.com/WaUn0Y0OTO
Ulster
- 15. Mike Lowry
- 14. Rob Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9. John Cooney
- 1. Steven Kitshoff
- 2. Tom Stewart
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Kieran Treadwell
- 5. Iain Henderson (captain)
- 6. Matty Rea
- 7. David McCann
- 8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
- 16. John Andrew
- 17. Andrew Warwick
- 18. Marty Moore
- 19. Harry Sheridan
- 20. Marcus Rea
- 21. Nathan Doak
- 22. Luke Marshall
- 23. Will Addison
Harlequins
- 15. Tyrone Green
- 14. Nick David
- 13. Oscar Beard
- 12. Andre Esterhuizen
- 11. Cameron Anderson
- 10. Marcus Smith
- 9. Danny Care
- 1. Joe Marler
- 2. Jack Walker
- 3. Will Collier
- 4. Irne Herbst
- 5. George Hammond
- 6. Chandler Cunningham-South
- 7. Will Evans
- 8. Alex Dombrandt (captain)
Replacements:
- 16. Sam Riley
- 17. Fin Baxter
- 18. Dillon Lewis
- 19. Joe Launchbury
- 20. Archie White
- 21. Will Porter
- 22. Lennox Anyanwu
- 23. Will Joseph