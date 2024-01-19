Two changes to Ulster back row for trip to face Harlequins

ULSTER HAVE MADE two changes to their back row for tomorrow’s Champions Cup trip to face Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop, [KO 1pm, TNT Sports 2].

Matty Rea starts on the blindside alongside openside flanker David McCann, who returns to the team after recovering from an ankle injury.

The six players that were named this week in Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad are all included from the start – Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Nick Timoney, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey.

Ulster are bidding to bounce back from last week’s heavy defeat, 48-24, at home to Toulouse, while Harlequins enter the match off the back of their 54-14 success at home to Cardiff.

Harlequins welcome back England international Joe Marler to their team at loosehead prop. They have made two further changes as Irne Herbst starts alongside George Hammond at second row, while Chandler Cunningham-South replaces the injured James Chisholm at blindside flanker.

🏆 @ChampionsCup Team News



All to play for in our final pool match



Your Ulster team to face @Harlequins tomorrow

TEAM NEWS



Three changes to the Starting XV to face Ulster



Joe Marler back

Sold-out Twickenham Stoop



📲 https://t.co/E2byxT8Px7



🚚 Delivered by @DHLRugbyUK#COYQ #HARvULS pic.twitter.com/WaUn0Y0OTO — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) January 19, 2024

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Matty Rea

7. David McCann

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Marty Moore

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Marcus Rea

21. Nathan Doak

22. Luke Marshall

23. Will Addison

Harlequins

15. Tyrone Green

14. Nick David

13. Oscar Beard

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Cameron Anderson

10. Marcus Smith

9. Danny Care

1. Joe Marler

2. Jack Walker

3. Will Collier

4. Irne Herbst

5. George Hammond

6. Chandler Cunningham-South

7. Will Evans

8. Alex Dombrandt (captain)

Replacements: