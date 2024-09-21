'They exhibit quite a lot of positive leadership talent' - Henderson hails Ulster's rising stars

ULSTER CAPTAIN IAIN Henderson has hailed young locks Cormac Izuchukwu and Harry Sheridan and believes that their emergence ensures the province will be well served by talent moving forward this season.

Both Izuchukwu and Sheridan – who can also play in the back row – were named earlier this week in the Emerging Ireland squad to play three games in South Africa and Henderson, who returns from injury this evening to lead Ulster against URC champions Glasgow Warriors at the Kingspan Stadium, insists that they both have bright futures.

“In every squad there’s a huge understanding that we’re all in it together and being together means that the older guys make the younger guys better to ensure they can perform as best as they can at the weekend, be that for Ulster or trying to get an Ireland spot,” said Henderson, who has now recovered from toe surgery which has kept him out since last April.

“That’s our sole goal and we also want to have more guys playing in Ireland jerseys, it would be fantastic if we see Izzy (Izuchukwu) over the next year getting a full Ireland cap which I think he probably will.

“This young group of lads are good, the likes of Sherry (Sheridan) and (back rower) Dave McCann, they take a lot on themselves and exhibit quite a lot of positive leadership talent,” added the Ireland lock.

Henderson ultimately underwent surgery on his big toe in the wake of rupturing ligaments in a league defeat against the Ospreys last February – Dan McFarland’s last match in charge – but only went under the knife after managing to play on until April’s Challenge Cup quarter-final loss at Clermont.

The 32-year-old two times British and Irish Lions tourist who has had more than his fair share of bad luck with injuries over the years is now itching to get back into action for Ulster though he is, of course, also keen to play Test rugby again this November.

“That’s always in the back of your mind,” he said of featuring for Ireland.

“It’s part of it, it’s part of the competition and vying for selection and trying to perform as best you can,” he said.

“That’s what professional sport is, trying to stay at the top of your game for as long as you can.

“I haven’t played a lot of international rugby recently, but I’ve got to get through this first block of Ulster’s season, so (at the moment) I’m 100% Ulster focused.”