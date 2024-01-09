Boost for Ulster as Hume returns ahead of big Toulouse clash

ULSTER HAVE BEEN handed a boost ahead of Saturday’s big Champions Cup clash against Toulouse in Kingspan Stadium, with outside centre James Hume passed fit to feature for Dan McFarland’s side.

25-year-old Hume has been in strong form this season but missed out on the New Year’s Day win away to Leinster due to a foot injury, with the experienced Luke Marshall stepping into the number 13 shirt convincingly in his absence.

However, McFarland can call on Hume again for this weekend’s crucial Pool 2 meeting with five-time winners Toulouse.

Hume’s good performances this season may have caught the eye of Ireland boss Andy Farrell, who last capped the Ulster centre during the 2022 Six Nations before he was injured early on in that summer’s tour of New Zealand.

As ever, there is serious competition for midfield places in Ireland’s squad, with World Cup centres Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, and Stuart McCloskey all fit and available.

Ulster have been given a further boost with the return to fitness of fullback/wing Ethan McIlroy ahead of the Toulouse game.

23-year-old McIlroy suffered a concussion and facial fracture in a collision during Ulster’s URC win over Munster back in November and was then sidelined by an illness but now comes back into the selection mix.

Ulster also reported today that there were no new injury issues arising from their win against Leinster last time out.