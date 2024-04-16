Henderson and Herring among five injuries ruled out for Ulster's URC clash with Cardiff

IAIN HENDERSON AND Rob Herring are among five players who have been ruled out of Ulster’s URC meeting with Cardiff on Friday after picking up injuries against Clermont last weekend.

Henderson and Nick Timoney are both unavailable for selection due to a toe injury, while Herring and Stewart Moore are both out with hamstring problems. Steven Kitshoff sustained a knee injury.

Ulster will be looking to pick up a win after that 53-14 defeat to Clermont which ended their run in the Challenge Cup. Richie Murphy’s side welcome Cardiff to Kingspan Stadium on Friday at 7.35pm.

