Ben Moxham (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Injury Update

Cruciate confirmed for Ulster's Boxham as Cooney close to comeback

The northern province have issued a squad update.
3.58pm, 10 Dec 2024
2

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that Ben Moxham has suffered a cruciate ligament knee injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old sustained an ACL tear of his right knee in the recent URC defeat to Leinster, and will undergo surgery next week.

Moxham’s “estimated return to play time is nine months,” Ulster added in a squad update ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux Bègles.

Meanwhile, John Cooney has resumed team training after a hamstring injury kept him out of last weekend’s heavy defeat to Toulouse.

Cooney’s fitness will be monitored over the coming days, as will that of Stewart Moore and Ben Carson after both suffering “soft tissue contusions” against Toulouse.

A selection call will then be made on the trio ahead of Saturday’s game at Kingspan Stadium. 

Robert Baloucoune (calf), Jake Flannery (ankle), Jacob Stockdale (hamstring), Ethan McIlroy (ankle), Sean Reffell (ankle), James Hume (knee), Callum Reid (knee) and Tom Stewart (ankle) are unavailable for selection for the Bordeaux Bègles fixture.

