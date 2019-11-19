This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster pair McGrath and Carter to undergo surgery

Rob Lyttle and Marcus Rea are also set for spells on the sidelines, while Billy Burns has signed a contract extension with the province.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,383 Views 7 Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED a number of injury setbacks following their Champions Cup opener on Saturday. 

The province claimed a 17-16 win over Bath at The Rec last weekend, to begin their Pool 3 campaign on a positive note. 

However, prop Jack McGrath is set to undergo surgery on a thumb injury and the Ireland international’s availability to play will be “monitored over the coming weeks”. 

Lock Sam Carter was substituted off after 26 minutes after suffering a dislocated shoulder, which will put him out for approximately three months after he goes under the knife. 

A shoulder injury sustained in the same game will see winger Rob Lyttle miss between six and eight weeks, while back-rower Marcus Rea is also set to be sidelined for around six weeks after fracturing his jaw playing for Ballynahinch. 

billy-burns Billy Burns has signed a new deal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meanwhile, fly-half Billy Burns has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster, keeping him at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2022. 

“Since joining Ulster last summer, I’ve made it my home and have really enjoyed my time here,” Burns said. “The support I’ve had has been incredible and we have a great group of players, so it was a no-brainer for me to extend my contract.

“Kingspan Stadium is a great place to play rugby and I’m really pleased that I’ve got at least another couple of years of that to look forward to.”

The42 Team

