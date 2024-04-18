Stockdale returns as Ulster unveil starting side to face Cardiff

INTERIM HEAD COACH Richie Murphy has named his team for his first home game in charge of Ulster, when they take on Cardiff tomorrow night [KO: 7.35pm, Live TG4 and Premier Sports 1].

Ulster enter the Round 14 URC clash at the Kingspan Stadium as they seek to bounce back from last week’s Challenge Cup exit when they lost 53-14 to Clermont.

Advertisement

Jacob Stockdale returns to the starting side on the left wing, while 22-year-old Jude Postlethwaite comes into the centre to partner James Hume. Mike Lowry moves to the right wing after last week’s tie in Frane, with Will Addison in at full-back.

Nathan Doak is back at nine after playing the last three games at out-half, he will team up with Jake Flannery in the half-back partnership.

In the pack, there is a changed front row with Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart and Scott Wilson all getting the nod to start. Al O’Connor retains his starting spot in the second row, and will captain the team, where he will be joined by Academy graduate Harry Sheridan.

David McCann switches to number eight, while Dave Ewers and Marcus Rea will both start here, having come off the bench during last week’s game.

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Mike Lowry

13. James Hume

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jake Flannery

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Harry Sheridan

5. Alan O’Connor

6. Dave Ewers

7. Marcus Rea

8. Dave McCann

Replacements: