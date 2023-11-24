John Cooney makes first start of season as Ulster seek to follow up Lions win in Glasgow

JOHN COONEY MAKES his first start of the season at scrum-half for Ulster as they take on Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun tomorrow night in the URC (KO: 7 35pm).

Captain Iain Henderson is joined by Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

In a rotated front pack, Eric O’Sullivan, starts at loosehead prop, Tom Stewart is back at hooker, and Tom O’Toole returns to the teamsheet at tighthead prop.

In a youthful back-row, Harry Sheridan starts at blindside flanker. Reuben Crothers retains his spot at openside flanker, and academy player James McNabney makes his Ulster debut at eight. The Ballymena back-rower was involved in two Ireland U20 Six Nations Grand Slam wins in 2022 and 2023.

Head coach Dan McFarland opts for the experienced half-back partnership of Cooney, making his first start of the season at scrum-half, and Billy Burns, who is in line for his 100th Ulster appearance.

Luke Marshall also makes his first start of the campaign at inside centre, where he is partnered by James Hume at 13. Hume scored his first try of the season against Emirates Lions at Kingspan Stadium last week.

The top try scorer in the URC with five tries from four matches, Jacob Stockdale, will hope to continue his scoring form on the left wing.

Rob Baloucoune starts on the right wing, with Will Addison returning to the side at full-back.

McFarland opts for a 5:3 split on the bench, with double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok prop, Steven Kitshoff, in line for his Ulster debut as he is named as a replacement.

Academy hooker, Zac Solomon, is also in line for his senior debut, should he come on from the bench.

Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Matty Rea, Dave Shanahan, Jake Flannery and Ben Moxham provide the other bench options.

Ulster have a lengthy list of players unavailable for selection: Callum Reid (Back), James McCormick (Shoulder), Rob Herring (Calf), John Andrew (Neck), Marcus Rea (Elbow), David McCann (Ankle), Sean Reffell (Ankle), Nick Timoney (Knee), Greg Jones (Shoulder), Dave Ewers (Hip), Mike Lowry (Hip), Ethan McIlroy (Facial Fracture/ Concussion), Stewart Moore (Hamstring), Angus Curtis (Concussion).

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Luke Marshall

11. Jacob Stockdale,

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson (C)

6. Harry Sheridan

7. Reuben Crothers

8. James McNabney.

