Ulster's long-running sponsorship deal with Kingspan to end next year

ULSTER RUGBY’S LONG-TERM partnership with primary sponsor Kingspan will reach its conclusion at the end of the 2024/25 season, both parties have confirmed.

Kingspan recently signalled to Ulster its intention to part ways with the northern province after two decades of business, but the building-materials company has agreed to extend its current sponsorship deal by one further year to further facilitate Ulster’s search for a new partner.

Kingspan, whose headquarters are located in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan, currently own the naming rights to Ulster’s Ravenhill ground and are the shirt sponsors for Ulster’s men’s team.

Those arrangements were initially due to finish at the end of this season but will instead continue for a further season as Ulster negotiate with potential successors.

“We extend our thanks to Kingspan for their long-term investment in Ulster Rugby over a number of years, which has allowed us to build a strong foundation for the club in the future,” said Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie.

“Kingspan has agreed to continue to support us through to June 2025 to allow for a seamless transition to a new sponsor, and we are now actively engaging in conversations with potential new partners for the end of next season onwards.”

Kingspan’s head of global marketing, Siobhan O’Dwyer, added: “20 years is a great innings and feels like a natural stepping off point.

“It has been our privilege to partner with Ulster Rugby, and we are pleased to continue that support during a transitionary phase to June 2025.

“We wish the club every continued success in the future and look forward to many more great games between now and the end of the 2024/25 season.”