Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Ulster unveil new home and away kits for 2019-20 season

The jerseys will be worn in both the Guinness Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup in the upcoming campaign.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 8:13 PM
unnamed Ulster players at the launch of their new kit.

ULSTER HAVE UNVEILED their new home and away kits for the 2019-20 season, which will be worn during the Guinness Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup competitions.

The club has opted to go with traditional white for their home jersey and black for their away gear, with no designated kit for European games this year.

Both the home and away kits have a round colour and feature a wave pattern across the front, which incorporates the nine counties of Ulster.

There is also a new sponsorship addition to the jersey, with Openreach branding replacing BT on the right sleeve, while Kingspan, Bank of Ireland, Go Power and Tobermore retain their on-kit presence.

Ulster will begin their Pro14 campaign with a home tie against Ospreys on Friday 27 September, while a clash with Bath awaits them in their Champions Cup opener on 16 November.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

