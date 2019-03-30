'We're not short on guts': Ulster ready and willing to drag Leinster into a battle

FROM THE FIRST day Dan McFarland slipped on his Ulster Rugby hat, the message to be driven throughout the squad was clear.

The ‘fight for every inch’ mentality was about leaving no stone unturned and no match counted as beyond them until the final whistle came.

McFarland with defence coach Jared Payne. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Crucially, the credo has been maintained, enacted and instilled. So it is about more than just commendable words and slogans in the northern province. It has been evident in their performances; from a last-minute Nick Timoney try when they were en route to defeat with 14 men at home to Connacht, to the grim determination shown to hold onto a narrow lead against Racing or the fightbacks to draw with Benetton and win in Leicester having trailed 10-0 half-time.

However, while that mantra has brought Ulster this far, nobody in the province is under the illusion that work-rate alone will be enough to topple the reigning European champions on their own turf.

“That attitude is only a foundation. It’s something you can build on,” McFarland said after naming his team yesterday.

“It has to be there, it will be there. But it has to be more than that.

“We’ll need some of our best play in our defence to slow down the speed of their attack. And in terms of our attacking intent, we’ll have to make sure we hold onto the ball, we’ll have to make sure we’re incisive in terms of breaking them down.

“The effort and fight for every inch mentality has to be a given, then we’ll have other stuff on top of that.”

Earlier this week, Rory Best spoke with a similar sentiment. To make Europe’s final four, Ulster will have to do more than show their brightest patches. They will have to string together every element to make a complete performance. But if they can drag Leinster into a scrap and a one-score game, they won’t shirk the finishing touch.

“You look back at the season,” said Best, “and there were four games where we’ve won two, drawn two in the last minute so it sort of says that we are not short of character, we are not short on guts.

Best speaks to his team after the win over Leicester. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“It’s just whether we can cope with that pressure valve. We know we are going to have the character and guts, but can we make sure that we have the precision when it counts?”

The Ireland and Ulster captain added: “How can we attack them? How can we manufacture things to create chances? We know we are not going to get an infinite amount of chances. There is going to be at most a handful of chances and, to beat Leinster, you’ve got to take almost every one of them.