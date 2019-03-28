This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is no bigger task than to go where we're going on Saturday'

Ulster are bracing themselves for the shortest and toughest trip they can take on.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
39 minutes ago 537 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4563160

IT’S A JOURNEY of just over 100 miles and can take as little as two hours if traffic is kind.

Yet in rugby terms, Ulster know they face the toughest trip in Europe this weekend.

Through Down, Monaghan and Cavan, Ulster and Leinster share plenty of border. But they could hardly have been further apart last season as the eastern province became European and Pro14 champions, while their neighbours to the north had to scrape their way into the Heineken Champions Cup after posting the seventh-best points tally in the Pro14.

A general view of a Heineken Champions Cup ball Ulster trained in Kingspan Stadium this week. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

With Iain Henderson a lingering doubt and Will Addison among those definitely out, there are not many willing to to stake much on Ulster causing an upset at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 17.45) on Saturday.

“They are runaway leaders of the league at the minute and they are current European champions so there is no greater task for us in all honesty,” backs coach Dwayne Peel said this week.

That is the reality of it. There is no bigger task than to go where we are going on Saturday. For us that is not a daunting thing, it is an excitement for us.”

Peel also lauds the depth of Leinster’s squad and many this week will note that the production line has caused a spillover of talent to their three rival provinces.

From Marty Moore to John Cooney, Alan O’Connor to Jordi Murphy; Ulster will hope to make this more than a traditional inter-pro derby, but also harness a little of the extra spice sprinkled on the occasion by the presence of players taking on their native province.

“It will be a massive occasion for them and they will want to win desperately, given they are going back to Dublin,” says Peel, “but it is about not letting that take over the focus, I suppose. It is about getting the job done and performing well.”

Jacob Stockdale and Dwayne Peel Peel with Jacob Stockdale ahead of the January clash with Racing 92. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Murphy is one who Leinster were certainly at pains to say goodbye to after his terrific string of performances during Ireland’s Grand Slam run on through Leinster’s double success. The calls and moves will have been tweaked since the back row wore blue, but he will be more than acquainted with the nuance in traits of his former team-mates.

“He has obviously got a few things to say, but we have not put massive importance on that, he has a job to do himself.

“He is obviously looking forward to the game. I am sure all the coaches have had a word with him about what he thinks about here and there, but we have not had a massive focus on that if I am perfectly honest. I think we have looked at them as we would any other team and tried to plan with that.”

Darren Cave Darren Cave celebrates a win when Ulster went to the Aviva for a 2012 Heineken Cup semi-final against Edinburgh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“We have players in the Irish squad, we have Leinster (born) players so we know guys, so I suppose we can have a bit of an insight into certain traits when you play with a player you always find out their strengths, what they like and their weaknesses.

I am sure the boys are discussing that within themselves, within the changing room, maybe even go after this guy here, but they will be having the same discussions around us.

“So I think there is a bit of familiarity with the Aviva as well and if we were playing in France we would not have a 15,000 crowd going down so that is obviously going to be good for us.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie