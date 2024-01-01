Burns masterclass steers Ulster to one-point win over Leinster

Leinster 21

Ulster 22

BILLY BURNS STARRED for Ulster as the province moved up to fourth in the URC table with an impressive defeat of Leinster at the RDS.

The Ulster out-half pulled the string brilliantly for the visitors as they edged a brilliant interpro derby in Dublin, Dan McFarland’s side holding out to win by a point after the two provinces shared six tries.

With the rain bucketing down in Ballsbridge long before kick-off conditions were always going to be testing for both sides, but they served up a cracking contest under the RDS lights.

The first half was fast, frantic and full of quality. Ulster roared into life with two tries in the opening 10 minutes before Leinster turned the tide, dominating the next 15 minutes to cross twice themselves and move into a slender lead, before Nick Timoney’s second try of the evening saw the visitors lead at the break.

Shortly before kick-off Leinster were forced into some late changes with Ciarán Frawley and Joe McCarthy coming into the team in place of Jimmy O’Brien and captain James Ryan, who both dropped out with injury. The absence of Ryan saw Ross Moloney named on the Leinster bench while Caelan Doris took on captaincy duties for the first time.

All eyes were on Leinster’s Sam Prendergast as the 20-year-old out-half started an interpro for the first time but it was his opposite number who stole the show across a highly entertaining first 40, the Ulster 10 using his boot to excellent effect for all three of their first-half tries.

Billy Burns was involved in all three of Ulster's first-half tries. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The first arrived after just four minutes, Burns chipping over the top for Timoney to collect and race home from distance. Former Leinster man John Cooney converted the score and Ulster had a dream start.

It got even better four minutes later. After a powerful carry from Stuart McCloskey, Burns kicked wide where Jacob Stockdale had acres of space, the wing crossing to score his 40th try for his home province. This time, Cooney’s conversion pulled wide to the right.

Leinster looked stunned but soon settled into the game, with Ulster camped in their half for much of the next 15 minutes.

The hosts found a reply just after the 10-minute mark, Cian Healy marking his 270th cap for the province with his 31st Leinster try, the prop muscling over from close range with some help from Will Connors after Dan Sheehan was held up. Prendergast duly stepped up to kick his first points of the night and Leinster were back in the game.

Advertisement

Leinster flanker Connors was enjoying a strong start and thought he had their second on 17 minutes, driving over from a lineout only to see the score crossed off for obstruction.

Leinster's Joe McCarthy with Sean Reffell and Rob Herring of Ulster. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Unperturbed, Leinster continued to build pressure, the home side held up again before Rob Russell finally found a way over with 24 minutes on the clock.

After a long, patient passage of play – which included a big Healy carry and Jamison Gibson-Park burrowing through the legs of an Ulster defender – Leinster worked their way towards the posts. With penalty advantage, Gibson-Park saw his chip through bounce back off the crossbar, but Prendergast reacted well to move the ball on to Tommy O’Brien who in turn found Russell to his left. Prendergast converted and Leinster led by two.

After coming through a difficult 20-minute spell, Ulster landed the final blow of a rip-roaring first half, with Burns the architect once again after Sheehan was pinged for a crooked throw at the lineout. Under pressure in the centre of the field, Burns executed a beautiful kick into the left corner where Timoney was on hand to score his second. Cooney converted and Dan McFarland’s side led by five at the break.

Burns’ boot continued to trouble Leinster in the second period, and 15 minutes after the restart he almost sent replacement Mike Lowry through with another pinpoint kick, only for the Ulster wing to be swallowed up by an important cover tackle from Russell. Referee Frank Murphy called the play back for an infringement by Joe McCarthy and from the tee, Cooney extended Ulster’s lead to eight points.

Leinster's Cian Healy is tackled by Sean Reffell and Nick Timoney of Ulster. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The next score felt crucial and after Leo Cullen turned to his bench to refresh the Leinster pack, his side pulled it back to a one-point game, Harry Byrne converting with his first touch of the night after Sheehan applied the finish from a driving maul – the attack triggered after McCarthy did well to block down a Cooney kick on the Ulster 22.

Entering the final 10 minutes Leinster continued to build pressure, the home side camped on the Ulster line before Gibson-Park’s looped pass was intercepted by Luke Marshall.

With five left Ulster were living dangerously. Lowry was caught in possession near the posts but as Leinster players flooded in, Murphy awarded an Ulster penalty having deemed a Leinster player to have gone off his feet – deeply unpopular decision with the home crowd as Leinster left the 22 empty-handed again.

As the clock ticked into the 79th minute Leinster launched an attack from deep within their own half but struggled to make any ground before a scrum was awarded, McCarthy spilling in the carry before Ulster knocked-on on the ground.

A collapsed scrum handed Leinster had one last chance. Byrne aimed a kick into the Ulster 22 but failed to find touch, a dramatic end to a cracking derby as Ulster held out for a deserved win.

Leinster scorers:

Tries – Healy, Russell, Sheehan

Conversions – Prendergast [2/2], Byrne [1/1]

Ulster scorers:

Tries – Timoney (2), Stockdale

Penalty – Cooney [1/1]

Conversions – Cooney [2/3]

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Russell; Sam Prendergast (Harry Byrne, 61), Jamison Gibson-Park (Luke McGrath, 78); Cian Healy (Jack Boyle, 48), Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson (Michael Ala’alatoa, 48); Jason Jenkins (Ross Molony, 61), Joe McCarthy; Ryan Baird, Will Connors (Josh van der Flier, 48), Caelan Doris (captain) (Jack Conan, 68).

ULSTER: Will Addison; Rob Baloucoune (Mike Lowry, 50), Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns (Nathan Doak, 74), John Cooney; Steven Kitshoff (Andy Warwick, 64), Rob Herring (Tom Stewart, 49), Tom O’Toole (Scott Wilson, 64); Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (Alan O’Connor, 61) ; Matty Rea, Sean Reffell (Dave Ewers, 61), Nick Timoney.

Referee: Frank Murphy [IRFU].

Attendance: 16,248.