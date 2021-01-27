Ulster sign prodigiously-talented Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa

ULSTER HAVE TODAY confirmed the signing of former Racing 92 second row Leone Nakarawa.

The Fijian forward, who won an Olympic gold medal with his country’s Sevens squad in 2016, will join Dan McFarland’s side on a one-year contract ahead of next season.

Renowned for his exceptional offloading ability, Nakarawa is more than familiar with Pro14 rugby having played for Glasgow Warriors in two stints. The first proving more successful as it climaxed with a 2015 Pro12 final win over Munster in Kingspan Stadium.

We'll just leave this here 👇



Leone Nakarawa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GkiOWNX4io — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 27, 2021

His spell with Racing 92 ended on an extremely sour note as his contract was terminated after his late return from Fiji duty after the 2019 World Cup.

Ulster also revealed further contract renewals this afternoon, with Ian Madigan and Rob Herring signing on for two-year extensions.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Herring, who has captained the province on numerous occasion, has made 190 appearances for the northern province. Madigan has played 15 times since returning from his spell overseas and though he has had to contest the number 10 shirt with Billy Burns, he contributed one of the more memorable moments of last season as he struck a nerveless penalty away to Edinburgh and sealed Ulster’s progress to the Pro14 final.

Today’s renewals come after Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, John Andrew and Andrew Warwick were all re-signed this week.

Iain Henderson and Craig Gilroy are among the prominent players who remain on a deal expiring this year.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!