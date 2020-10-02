Ulster brush off the sugar coating and carry hurt of big defeats into new season

HOOKER ADAM MCBURNEY has a chance to set the record straight tonight.

If all goes to plan for Ulster in the Pro14 opener at home to Benetton (kick-off 20.15) then his chance might only be for 30-20 minutes off the bench. Yet the 24-year-old is clearly determined to fling himself through whatever window is presented to him.

McBurney’s last appearance in the senior side was a start against Connacht on restart day. He was poor in the 26-20 defeat and he has already shut out anyone trying to sugar coat it.

McBurney gets handed off by Bundee Aki in the restart game at the Aviva. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I’d rather be told the hard way and learn that way. I don’t need people blowing smoke up my ass to improve,” says McBurney.

“For me it was just myself mentally battling that way and keep improving on the areas I pointed out.”

During the virtual press conference earlier this week, some potentially mitigating factors are pointed out to the Ballymena man. He took a knock in the game, or that he’s bound to hear people hungry for a ready-made, homegrown replacement for Rory Best.

He scrubs each one off with a nail brush, pointing to John Andrew as the main reason he didn’t make the replacement rung for big matches at the business end of last season. Pointing to himself as the man he should be compared to and the person responsible for improving his performance.

“I wouldn’t say I’m harsh on myself, I’m very realistic, I wouldn’t like to make excuses for certain things happening or not hitting my performance.