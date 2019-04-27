This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 April, 2019
Defending Ulster minor champions Monaghan get off to winning start while Tyrone hold off Donegal

There were also victories for Cavan and Derry in the first round of their provincial campaigns.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4609415
The Ulster finalists
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Ulster finalists
The Ulster finalists
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DEFENDING ULSTER CHAMPIONS Monaghan got their provincial campaign off to a winning start after getting the better of Antrim in a low-scoring affair in Belfast.

The sides could only muster nine scores between them in this Round 1 clash and Antrim had just one point on the board at half-time.

Monaghan had a three-point cushion heading into the second half, and were four points clear coming into injury-time.

Joe McNally managed to score a goal for Antrim which brought the deficit back to a point in the final moments, but Monaghan had done enough to hold on for the victory.

Meanwhile, Cavan also got their provincial campaign off to a winning start against Fermanagh.

The sides traded scores throughout the opening stages of the first half before Daryl McGurren and Caoimhin McGovern split the posts to open a two-point lead for Cavan at the interval.

Cavan hit 1-2 without reply after the restart to extend their advantage to seven points, with Jack Tully hitting the goal for the hosts.

Oliver Hughes Jordan netted for the visitors towards the end of the tie, but Cavan had 10 points to spare at the final whistle.

There was also an opening-round win for Tyrone, who came through with a 1-12 to 1-8 victory against Donegal. 

The visiting side got off to a blistering start, with a Sean O’Donnell goal helping them into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead after seven minutes.

They maintained their advantage for the remainder of the half and lead by five on 23 minutes before a brace of points from Johnny McGroddy left just three between them at half-time.

A second-half Donegal resurgence brought the sides level, with Paul O’Hare kicking a vital goal inside the first six minutes.

McGroddy then edged Donegal in front with a point before Tyrone kicked five points without reply to steer them to victory.

Armagh and Derry played out a low-scoring encounter with Armagh holding a 0-3 0-1 at half-time.

Oisin King and Michael McConville were among the first-half scorers before PJ McAleese kicked a vital goal for Derry in the 52nd minute.

That score left Derry leading by four, and they managed to hold onto that advantage at the final whistle as the sides traded points throughout the final stages of the final stages of the game.

Results:

Cavan 2-14 Fermanagh 1-7

Armagh 0-4 Derry 1-5

Donegal 1-8 Tyrone 1-12

Antrim 1-2 Monaghan 0-6

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

