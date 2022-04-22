Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Dan McFarland: 'They were better than us in most aspects of the game'

The Ulster coach accepted that Munster deserved their 24-17 win in Belfast tonight.

By Garry Doyle Friday 22 Apr 2022, 10:18 PM
8 minutes ago 227 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5745519
Ulster players dejected at the final whistle.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ulster players dejected at the final whistle.
Ulster players dejected at the final whistle.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND ADMITTED his Ulster team got what they deserved tonight after they were outplayed by Munster in their own backyard.

Tries from Stephen Archer and Keith Earls plus five kicks from Joey Carbery helped Munster secure a 24-17 win. Ulster were flat, the after-effects of last weekend’s defeat to Toulouse, leaving emotional scars.

“They were better than us in most aspects of the game other than the maul or the scrum,” said McFarland. “They defended very well.

“Their attack was pretty good, I don’t think we defended very well or that we attacked very well. We were looking for ways to score and that was mainly through winning penalties, getting into the corner and driving them over.  

“We were pretty effective in hurting them in those areas but you cannot rely on that in a game.

“We lost one lineout. They defended that very well. These things happen.

“Defensively they stopped us. We have not been scoring tries in the opposition 22 at a high enough rate for a number of weeks now. That is certainly an area we need to improve in because we are doing a pretty good job in stopping the opposition getting into our 22, but all the games we have lost this year, we have been ineffective in the opposition 22.”

The implications for Ulster could be severe. The value of a home quarter-final and home semi-final has been seen since the play-offs were introduced. Ulster are now fourth and face fifth-placed Edinburgh away next weekend.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It is no longer in our control finishing in the top two,” said McFarland. “We have got to go out and win the last two games and hope that other teams do us favours. We are desperately keen to finish in the top four. It means winning the last two games. I always thought, coming into the last three games, we needed to win out and we have not done that.

“Winning the last two games is obviously really important.”

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey added: “It is still all to play for, definitely the top four and also the top two.

“We have lacked a wee bit of consistency in the last four weeks; we have to stay focused the whole time and stay in the game when it is not going your way. The atmosphere in the dressing room right now is not great but we will have a couple of days off and we will realise we are not in too bad a position.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie