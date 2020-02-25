This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster confirm signing of former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson

The 34-year-old New Zealander will join in July.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 11:52 AM
47 minutes ago 2,141 Views 5 Comments
ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson ahead of next season. 

34-year-old Mathewson, who previously won five caps for the All Blacks, will join Dan McFarland’s side on a one-year deal in July.

alby-mathewson Mathewson will join Ulster in July. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mathewson became a fan favourite in Munster after initially joining as short-term injury cover while Conor Murray was sidelined in August 2018 before extending that spell through until after last year’s World Cup.

Munster had been very keen to keep hold of Mathewson but the IRFU rejected the southern province’s attempts to further extend the New Zealander’s contract.

Having left Munster at the end of November last year, Mathewson will now link up with Ulster from July, having penned a one-season deal with the northern province.

With John Cooney a prominent part of Ireland’s international squad and likely to remain so moving forward, Ulster were keen to add another experienced scrum-half to their group, which also includes 26-year-old David Shanahan and 22-year-old Jonny Stewart.

“We are delighted that a player of Alby’s quality is set to join the squad,” said Ulster boss McFarland of Mathewson, who has also previously played for Toulon, Bristol, the Blues, and the Hurricanes.  

“His leadership skills and extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our squad – especially for our younger scrum-halves as they progress in their development journeys in the months ahead.

“We look forward to giving him a warm welcome as he makes Ulster his new team.”

