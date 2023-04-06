Jake Flannery among three more players to extend contracts with Ulster

OUT-HALF JAKE FLANNERY has signed a new three-year contract with Ulster which will keep him at the northern province until 2023.

Tipperary native Flannery, who had recently been linked with a return to Munster, was one of three players to extend their Ulster contracts today along with 11-times Ireland international centre Luke Marshall and his fellow midfielder, Angus Curtis.

Flannery, 23, featured on the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa in the autumn but has found regular game-time hard to come by in Dan McFarland’s Ulster setup.

Nonetheless, the former Rockwell College and Kilfeacle & District man said he had “really enjoyed this past year” with Ulster and that he was “delighted to be signing on again for the next three years.”

“I’m excited to progress as an individual and play in a great squad as we continue to compete for silverware,” Flannery added.

Curtis, 25, has extended his deal by two years and Marshall, 32, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Andrew Warwick, Dave McCann and Ben Moxham, Eric O’Sullivan, Greg Jones, Shea O’Brien, John Andrew, Callum Reid and Aaron Sexton all signed new Ulster deals earlier this week.