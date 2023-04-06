Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag/INPHO Jake Flannery in action for Ulster.
# Commitment
Jake Flannery among three more players to extend contracts with Ulster
The 23-year-old will remain at the northern province until 2026.
1.1k
1
57 minutes ago

OUT-HALF JAKE FLANNERY has signed a new three-year contract with Ulster which will keep him at the northern province until 2023.

Tipperary native Flannery, who had recently been linked with a return to Munster, was one of three players to extend their Ulster contracts today along with 11-times Ireland international centre Luke Marshall and his fellow midfielder, Angus Curtis.

Flannery, 23, featured on the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa in the autumn but has found regular game-time hard to come by in Dan McFarland’s Ulster setup.

Nonetheless, the former Rockwell College and Kilfeacle & District man said he had “really enjoyed this past year” with Ulster and that he was “delighted to be signing on again for the next three years.”

“I’m excited to progress as an individual and play in a great squad as we continue to compete for silverware,” Flannery added.

Curtis, 25, has extended his deal by two years and Marshall, 32, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Andrew Warwick, Dave McCann and Ben Moxham, Eric O’Sullivan, Greg Jones, Shea O’Brien, John Andrew, Callum Reid and Aaron Sexton all signed new Ulster deals earlier this week.

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     