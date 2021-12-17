Ulster go two from two with bonus-point win over Northampton Saints

TWO FROM TWO go Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup, but they know they should have been a lot further out of sight in this one than the scoreline suggested.

Their 10-point lead at the interval against a Northampton Saints team that had been down to 14-men for a while and had barely breached their 22 always felt treacherous, and even up to the end there was always a fear that the Saints had a game-changing moment in them.

Rob Herring went over after just 113 seconds in a rapid start for the hosts, a penalty try furthered their lead and a wonder score from winger Ethan McIlroy had them three to the good, with Craig Gilroy’s second-half score wrapping up the fourth try and bonus point.

There may be some concern for Dan McFarland over how his side couldn’t hold off a stubborn Saints side, who continued to chip away on the scoreboard through the boot of George Furbank and threatened a fightback through scores from Alex Mitchell and Courtnall Skosan, but the visitors would come up just short.

There will be concern, too, over centre Stuart McCloskey, who departed early, and captain Iain Henderson, who limped off down the tunnel early in the second half. The hope is that both of those were precautionary rather than reactionary.

Such was Ulster’s rapid start that they were ahead inside the first two minutes of the contest having given Northampton just two touches off the ball off Billy Burns’ kick-off.

Mike Lowry and McIlroy masterminded the counter-attack from deep to take them up to the Saints 22 and after a nice burst from the lively James Hume, a quick, short pass from Burns set Herring through the gap and under the posts for the opening score.

Furbank would put the visitors on the board with his first penalty of the night but soon the Englishmen would be down another try and a man – Mitchell guilty of deliberately knocking the ball down five metres from his own line as Herring tried to feed Cooney on his outside, leaving referee Andrea Piardi no option but to go to the pocket and then under the posts.