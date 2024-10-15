McCloskey nears return but Moore and Postlethwaite doubts for Ospreys

STUART MCCLOSKEY IS in contention to face Ospreys on Friday, but Ulster have doubts over Iain Henderson, Jude Postlethwaite, and Stewart Moore.

McCloskey has returned to training following ankle and knee problems, stemming from his only appearance of the date away to the Lions in the URC last month. Ulster say his selection prospects against Ospreys this weekend will be monitored this week.

The province have further concerns at centre with Stewart Moore ruled out of the Ospreys clash with a sterno-clavicular joint injury suffered against Connacht.

Jude Postlethwaite is a doubt too, having picked up a shoulder injury in the previous game. There are also concerns over Ethan McIlroy (ankle).

Iain Henderson suffered a concussion against Connacht and will complete the return to play protocols.

Eric O’Sullivan has resumed full training following a shoulder injury sustained in training last week.

Robert Baloucoune (hamstring), Rob Herring (calf), Tom Stewart (ankle), Jake Flannery (finger) and James Hume (knee) all remains absent.