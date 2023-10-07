Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Tom Stewart leads the Ulster team out.
Stand Up For the Ulstermen
History made in first ever rugby game on Ulster GAA grounds
Pre-season feel to the game as sides sharpen up for season ahead.
323
0
8 minutes ago

IN THE VERY first game of rugby played on Ulster GAA grounds, Ulster beat Glasgow 19-14 in Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni Park.

The game was played with a definite feel of a pre-season friendly, Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland having said prior that it mattered little who won the contest, but there was a definite feel of history in the air 16 years after Ireland hosted France in the 2007 Six Nations in Croke Park and opened up GAA premises to other sports. 

After a mildly entertaining first half that brought four tries, the second half had one Glasgow try after a maul three minutes into the half.

More to follow….

 

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
