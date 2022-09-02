Comfortable start to Ulster's pre-season as Jacob Stockdale gets fans on feet

Ulster 31

Exeter Chiefs 12

Michael Sadlier reports from Kingspan Stadiun, Belfast

ULSTER OPENED THEIR pre-season with a comfortable victory over English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs which saw Dan McFarland’s men rack up five tries in a contest marked by the usual large numbers of substitutions and the expected lack of continuity.

The largest cheer of the night in what was a typically scrappy friendly came right at the end as Jacob Stockdale, playing his first game in nearly a year, raced over in the left corner in what was a rare touch after coming on at the break.

Leading 19-0 at half-time through tries from Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle and John Andrew, Ulster, with a rake of replacements on the field, were unable to push on to the same extent with what remained, Luke Marshall crossing in the second half before Stockdale raced over in the closing moments.

With Ulster’s seven new signings in the starting side, the home team started well after elder statesman Madigan surged through after four minutes, debutant Jake Flannery converting.

Lyttle was next, getting on the end of Flannery’s cross-kick though the out-half then hit the post with the tricky conversion.

Full-back Shay O’Brien was yellow carded in 22nd minute after Aaron Sexton’s try saving tackle and the game entered a stalemate though Exeter were unable to take advantage of their extra man throughout the binning.

Jacob Stockdale runs in to score a late try. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

The half ended with Ulster scoring their third try, hooker Andrew getting over off the back of a rolling maul with Flannery converting.

A raft of substitutions marked the beginning of the new half and with it came a certain lack of continuity and it took until the 55th minute before there was a score which again came from the home side when Angus Curtis put Luke Marshall through a gaping hole in the Chiefs’ defence allowing the long-serving squad member romp in under the posts.

Nathan Doak – as with Marshall a half-time sub – added the two points.

Just after the hour, Exeter finally got on the scoreboard through sub prop, Patrick Schickerling which was converted by Harvey Skinner.

The visitors got over again in the 69th minute, again from close range when Max Norey barrelled over though the score was unconverted.

The game ended with Stockdale crossing and Doak missing the tricky conversion.

Ulster scorers: Tries: I Madigan, R Lyttle, R Andrew, L Marshall, J Stockdale [1T each]. Conversions: J Flannery [2], N Doak [1]. Exter Chiefs scorers: P Schickerling, M Norey [1T each]. Conversions: H Skinner [1].

ULSTER: S O’Brien, A Sexton, A Curtis, I Madigan, R Lyttle, J Flannery, M McDonald; C Reid, D Moore, J Toomaga-Allen, F Bradshaw-Ryan, S Carter, H Sheridan, S Reffell, J Murphy (Capt).

Replacements from: E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, J Andrew, M Moore, G Milasinovich, A O’Connor, C Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, G Jones, N Doak, C McKee, B Burns, J Stockdale, L Marshall, C Gilroy, S Moore, R Telfer.

EXETER CHIEFS: F Cordero, R O’Loughlin, I Whitten, S Kata, O Woodburn, H Skinner, S Maunder; A Hepburn, J Yeandle, M Street, J Dunne, J Gray, R Capstick, C Tshiunza, O Leatherbarrow

Replacements from: M Norey, J Kenny, H Williams, P Schickerling, R Tuima, L Pearson, J Maunder, W Becconsall, C Ribbons