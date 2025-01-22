Ulster's assistant coach Soper urges his province to stand up and be counted

WITH ULSTER CURRENTLY located just outside the URC’s top eight, assistant coach Dan Soper has called for the province to start forcing their way up the table, beginning on Sunday when they return to league action hosting one from bottom Zebre.

After last weekend’s eight-try thumping of Exeter Chiefs – a result along with Bordeaux’s hammering of the Sharks which allowed Ulster reach the Champions Cup last 16 as bottom seeds meaning they face Bordeaux again in April – Soper has pointed out that the squad not only need to win the game with Zebre but also produce a consistent performance.

“We’ll put our focus on the league and climbing the table, and that starts this weekend,” said Soper who, from next season, will have a new role at Ulster as Development and Transition Coach.

“Obviously, the result is the most important thing,” he said of Sunday’s clash with Zebre, “but we need to develop our game and how we’re trying to play.

“If we get a win on Sunday but we’re not developing or growing as a team then, come the back end of the season in Europe or in knockout rugby in the URC, we’re not going to be good enough to compete.

“We’re sitting outside the top eight at the moment and we have clear aspirations to be well in the top eight and pushing towards the top of it. That has to start on Sunday afternoon.”

As for his new job description next season, Soper said, “It possibly would have happened sooner but with last season and Dan (McFarland) moving on and all the turmoil that caused at the time, it all sat on the backburner.

“We have to maximise the potential that we have within the province. We don’t have the luxury of having an endless supply of players where we can spit them out and, if they’re not good enough, we just get the next one.

“We need to make sure we’re making the most of what we’ve got. We’ll be working with the whole squad but there’ll be a real focus on the guys coming out of the Academy, (and) the young guys in the senior group now like James McNabney.

“James is getting a taste of Irish camp now but how do we make sure he’s consistently in that Ireland camp and we’re getting the best out of him here at Ulster?

“It’s putting a spotlight on that.”