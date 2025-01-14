Ulster front-row centurions commit to contract extensions

ULSTER FRONT-ROW centurions Eric O’Sullivan and John Andrew have committed their future to the province and agreed new contracts.

O’Sullivan, 29 has signed a two-year extension which will run until the summer of 2027, while Andrew, 31, has agreed a further one-year deal for the 2025/26 campaign.

Loosehead prop O’Sullivan has made 125 appearances for the province since his debut in 2018, while hooker Andrew, an Academy graduate, has won 128 caps since 2015.

Ulster Rugby’s general manager Bryn Cunningham said that the new deals are “an important part of shaping our squad for the months ahead”.

“Eric’s mobility round the park and capacity to grow at scrum time over the coming months, under Jimmy Duffy’s tutelage, mean we genuinely believe his best years are yet to come in an Ulster shirt,” he said.

“John has shown this season how important he is for us, as we have been hit hard on the injury front with our group of hookers.

“He brings a wealth of experience to a relatively young squad, is incredibly popular amongst his peers, and continues to be a key cultural leader within the group.”