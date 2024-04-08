Ulster's Luke Marshall to retire from rugby at the end of the season

ULSTER PLAYER LUKE Marshall has anounced he will retire at the end of the season from professional rugby after 15 years with the province.

The 33-year-old made his senior Ulster debut in the 2010-11 season and would go on to make 165 appearances for the province.

Marshall also won 11 caps for Ireland between 2013 and 2017

Marshall made the announcement in a statement released this evening, where he thanked Ulster rugby and the province’s medical staff for their help during his career, and paid tribute to his family for their support.

The statement in full reads:

“15 years and it still feels like yesterday when I started out…… This season will be my last for Ulster and my last year playing professional rugby. I’m immensely proud of my career, having represented both my province and my country, and in some ways sad it’s coming to an end but also very excited to start a new chapter in my life.

“I want to give a massive thank you to Ulster Rugby for the career they have given me and in particular to the medical staff for the numerous times they looked after me and rehabbed me back to fitness.

“There have been so many people in the organisation to thank through the years but I must single out Dr Mike Webb, Peter Scullion and Chris McNicholl because without them my career duration would probably have been cut in half.

“Starting out for Ballymena RFC in the mini section and then playing for Ballymena Academy is where I gained my love for the sport and John Andrews who coached me in the 1st XV at Ballymena Academy for three years is largely responsible for this.

“Then going on to play for my local club Ballymena RFC was an extremely proud moment for me. A club with such a rich history and tradition and one which I grew up watching on Saturday afternoons with my dad, to go on and play for them at senior myself was really special for me.

“Next and most importantly I must give thanks for all the support over the years from my family. From mum and dad doing taxi services in mini rugby and at school, to them following me all around Europe and beyond to be at my games and always being there in person or at the end of the phone to give me advice and support when I needed it most.

“Finally to my wife Grace I couldn’t do life or rugby without her. Although at times my harshest critic she is my rock and without her in my corner I probably would have given up long ago in my rugby career. I can’t wait to see what the rest of life has in store for us and the kids!

“Over the years I have given everything for the jersey and I hope that has translated onto the pitch in front of the fans and supporters.

“Hopefully I have some more to contribute before the end of the season but if not I will leave professional rugby a proud Ulster and Irishman. Thank you.”