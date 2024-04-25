FLANKER MARCUS REA has praised interim head coach Richie Murphy for bringing a new perspective to Ulster’s playing squad as they bid to rescue their troubled season by making the URC play-offs.

Even though the province escaped to victory over Cardiff last week, they are currently outside the play-off zone in 10th position, but such is the congestion in this area that they are only three points adrift of Friday’s opponents Benetton Rugby who sit in fifth.

With four games of the regular season to go – after Benetton the province are at the Scarlets before facing Leinster at home and finishing off in early June away to Munster – Ulster know that they simply must keep winning games.

Rea has featured in three of Ulster’s last four games after not being a regular matchday squad member this year and has singled out Murphy for bringing direction for what remains of the campaign.

“I think the honesty has been a bit of a reality check,” the 26-year-old admitted of the clarity brought by their interim head coach since officially taking charge for last month’s game against the Sharks following Dan McFarland’s departure in February.

“(In the sense) That we are actually not at where we need to be, though there are things where we are not too far away.”

It was more a realisation for players that we are not in the same position that we have been in years gone by where we have played well and been on a hot streak.

“It has been a good reality check for guys to sort of look at themselves and go, ‘What am I doing?’ or ‘What has slipped?’

“We just needed someone to basically say there were issues that needed addressing,” added Rea whose older brother Matty is also a squad member.

“Richie is a really good fit for us, he is very honest and has his detail nailed down and you can see that from the Ireland U20s and how good they have been the last few years.

“In the first week, Richie said that the guys on the fringes were going to get a run. He’s put a lot of faith in the guys that are there or thereabouts, especially the young guys that are coming through that he has seen at Ireland U20s.”

In terms of dealing with the pressure of facing must-wins from now on in, Rea said: “It’s tricky but it is the situation that we are in, and we sort of have to adapt to it.”