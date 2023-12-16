Advertisement
Stuart McCloskey goes over. Tom Maher/INPHO
Ulster rediscover form as they hold off Racing second half revival

Two tries from Nick Timoney puts the home side in control in a mixture of good and bad.
27 minutes ago
Declan Bogue Reports from Kingspan Ravenhill

Ulster: 31

Racing 92: 15

THE FAMOUS ULSTER maul paid off in this round two Champions Cup against a flaccid Racing 92, as Nick Timoney fashioned two tries to go along with efforts from Stuart McCloskey and Matty Rea to claim a morale-boosting victory after last week’s defeat to Bath.

However, while the home side were smart and impressive in most areas, they had a nightmare from their own lineout. And only for the wild inaccuracy of the French side’s outhalf Antoine Gibert, could have been giving an occasional fretful glance at the scoreboard as the second half was being brought to the boil.

A lifeline arrived in the shape of a penalty that the reliable John Cooney laced over to give them some breathing space, at the same time as Racing replacement Ibrahim Diallo had to depart injured, leaving them with 14 on the pitch.

More to follow…

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
