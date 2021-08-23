Up to 10,000 Ulster Rugby fans set to attend Saracens friendly

ULSTER RUGBY HOPE to welcome up to 10,000 supporters to their pre-season friendly with Saracens at Ravenhill on 3 September.

The game in Belfast, which will be played in front of the largest home Ulster crowd since February 2020, will be open to season ticket holders only, the province say.

“There will be no enforced social distancing whilst outdoors,” a club statement reads but a section of the Family Stand will be held for those who wish to socially distance.”

The food village will be operational but only bars in the hospitality section will open.

“We would also advise that anyone attending the fixture should test themselves using Rapid COVID-19 tests before they attend,” the province state, “and on days 2 and 8 after the event, in order to identify any positive cases and allow them to self-isolate.”