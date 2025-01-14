Advertisement
Ulster's Ethan Mcilroy is helped off with a knee injury. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeRugby

Ulster's Ethan McIlroy to meet surgeon due to "significant knee injury"

Province will also be without Zac Ward for Friday’s Champions Cup clash with Exeter Chiefs.
2.41pm, 14 Jan 2025

ULSTER WILL BE without Zac Ward and Ethan McIlroy for Friday’s Champions Cup game against Exeter Chiefs.

Ward suffered a concussion in the pool clash with Leicester Tigers at the weekend and will now follow the Return to Play protocols.

For McIlroy, he will visit a knee surgeon this week to assess the extent of the injury that forced him off in that same Leicester meeting.

Ulster described it as a “significant knee injury” while Rob Herring, Tom Stewart, Michael Lowry and Stewart Moore have all now resumed full training and their fitness for selection will be monitored in the next few days.

