Ulster seek to build on Connacht win against Scarlets as Herring returns

Rob Herring returns from starring for Ireland against New Zealand to take his place in the front row alongside Andy Warwick, and tighthead prop, Marty Moore.

Captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell make up the second row.

Brothers Matty and Marcus Rea, retain their starting spots in the back row, and will play alongside Nick Timoney, who scored a try against the USA in his Ireland debut last summer.

Ulster Academy graduate Aaron Sexton will make his first start for the province, as Michael Lowry is in action again at full-back, alongside Jacob Stockdale in the back three.

Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall, who combined so impressively for the first try last weekend, are retained in midfield.

The familiar pairing of John Cooney and Billy Burns at scrum-half and fly-half complete the line-up.

Back-row Sean Reffell, who joined during the summer, is set to earn his first Ulster cap off the bench. Declan Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Sam Carter and returning Tom O’Toole complete the forward cover, while backs Dave Shanahan, Angus Curtis and Craig Gilroy are also included in the replacements.

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Aaron Sexton

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andy Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matty Rea

7. Marcus Rea

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Declan Moore

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole,

19. Sam Carter

20. Sean Reffell

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Craig Gilroy