Ulster seek to build on Connacht win against Scarlets as Herring returns

ULSTER WILL BE seeking to follow up their impressive win against Connacht when they travel to face Scarlets in their URC clash at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday (1pm, Premier Sports).
The Scarlets, who drew against Ospreys in their season opener, will be hoping to avenge the bonus-point win that Ulster secured over them in Belfast when the two teams last met.
Rob Herring returns from starring for Ireland against New Zealand to take his place in the front row alongside Andy Warwick, and tighthead prop, Marty Moore.
Captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell make up the second row.
Brothers Matty and Marcus Rea, retain their starting spots in the back row, and will play alongside Nick Timoney, who scored a try against the USA in his Ireland debut last summer.
Ulster Academy graduate Aaron Sexton will make his first start for the province, as Michael Lowry is in action again at full-back, alongside Jacob Stockdale in the back three.
Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall, who combined so impressively for the first try last weekend, are retained in midfield.
The familiar pairing of John Cooney and Billy Burns at scrum-half and fly-half complete the line-up.
Back-row Sean Reffell, who joined during the summer, is set to earn his first Ulster cap off the bench. Declan Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Sam Carter and returning Tom O’Toole complete the forward cover, while backs Dave Shanahan, Angus Curtis and Craig Gilroy are also included in the replacements.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Aaron Sexton
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andy Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Marcus Rea
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Declan Moore
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole,
19. Sam Carter
20. Sean Reffell
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Angus Curtis
23. Craig Gilroy
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)