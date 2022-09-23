Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ulster seek to build on Connacht win against Scarlets as Herring returns

Hooker back in action for his province after key contribution in New Zealand.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM
Rob Herring returns for Ulster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
ULSTER WILL BE seeking to follow up their impressive win against Connacht when they travel to face Scarlets in their URC clash at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday (1pm, Premier Sports).

The Scarlets, who drew against Ospreys in their season opener, will be hoping to avenge the bonus-point win that Ulster secured over them in Belfast when the two teams last met.

Rob Herring returns from starring for Ireland against New Zealand to take his place in the front row alongside Andy Warwick, and tighthead prop, Marty Moore.

Captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell make up the second row.

Brothers Matty and Marcus Rea, retain their starting spots in the back row, and will play alongside Nick Timoney, who scored a try against the USA in his Ireland debut last summer.

Ulster Academy graduate Aaron Sexton will make his first start for the province, as Michael Lowry is in action again at full-back, alongside Jacob Stockdale in the back three.

Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall, who combined so impressively for the first try last weekend, are retained in midfield.

The familiar pairing of John Cooney and Billy Burns at scrum-half and fly-half  complete the line-up. 

Back-row Sean Reffell, who joined during the summer, is set to earn his first Ulster cap off the bench. Declan Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Sam Carter and returning Tom O’Toole complete the forward cover, while backs Dave Shanahan, Angus Curtis and Craig Gilroy are also included in the replacements.

Ulster

 

15. Michael Lowry

14. Aaron Sexton

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

 

1. Andy Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Matty Rea

7. Marcus Rea

8. Nick Timoney

 

Replacements:

16. Declan Moore

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole,

19. Sam Carter

20. Sean Reffell

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Angus Curtis

23. Craig Gilroy

