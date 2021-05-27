BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 27 May 2021
Ulster's final home game of the season cancelled after four players test positive for Covid-19

The four players in question are currently asymptomatic.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 27 May 2021, 7:28 PM
50 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5450339
Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO


Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ULSTER’S RAINBOW CUP fixture against Scarlets this weekend has been cancelled after four players in Dan McFarland’s squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest round of PCR testing at Ulster Rugby, carried out on Wednesday, returned four positive tests for Covid-19, although the individuals in question are currently asymptomatic.  

The four players are now self-isolating, but Ulster’s final home game of the season against Scarlets this Saturday has been cancelled as a result.

The fixture was due to take place in front of 500 supporters at Kingspan Stadium following the latest easing of restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Pro14 have confirmed that the fixture will not be rescheduled as there are no available weekends remaining, with Scarlets awarded four match points. 

An Ulster statement read: “The Public Health Agency has been informed and Ulster Rugby is continuing to follow its internal contact tracing process. Further PCR testing of players and staff is due to take place tomorrow and all training at Senior and Academy level has been suspended until further notice.

“In making this decision, both the league and Ulster Rugby followed the guidance established by the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group, and had the full support of the Public Health Agency.

“The 500 spectators who were due to attend the fixture will receive a full refund.

“With no available weekends remaining, the game will not be rescheduled. As a result, PRO14 Rugby has deemed the fixture a 0-0 draw and awarded four match points to Scarlets.”

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, added: “We appreciate the news that our upcoming fixture is cancelled will be deeply disappointing for our supporters, particularly those who were due to join us at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, but we are in complete agreement that the collective decision to cancel the match is the correct one.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, as well as the wider community, so we will continue to work closely, together with the IRFU, with the Public Health Agency to ensure that we follow the necessary public health advice, as we provide support to the individuals involved.”

All ticket holders for the game will be refunded.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more

